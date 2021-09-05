Bloomington sports digest: Top stories today

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Bloomington area.

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan football team ready to 'line' up for season opener against Franklin BLOOMINGTON — Senior center Jake Buhe was named a D3football.com preseason second-team All-American after earning that same honor in an abbreviated spring campaign. While Illinois Wesleyan graduated its other Division III All-American lineman, defensive tackle Mike Murphy, Nick DeGregorio said the Titans are set for Saturday's 1:30 p.m. season opener against Franklin (Ind.) at Tucci Stadium. Read more

Storm warning: Bloomington Central Catholic leaves whiplash on Rantoul Township 34-6 Bloomington Central Catholic dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 34-6 victory over Rantoul Township in Illinois high school football on September 3. . Read more

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan starts quickly before Franklin storms back for opening win BLOOMINGTON — It all looked so promising for Illinois Wesleyan's football team in the first quarter of Saturday's season opener. Sage Shindler threw touchdown passes of 25 and 50 yards to Charlie Hamilton to give IWU a 14-0 lead with barely seven minutes off the clock against Franklin (Ind.) at Tucci Stadium. Read more

