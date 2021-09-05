CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IL

Bloomington sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Bloomington Today
Bloomington Today
 4 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Bloomington area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Bloomington sports. For more stories from the Bloomington area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Bloomington / pantagraph.com

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan football team ready to 'line' up for season opener against Franklin

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan football team ready to 'line' up for season opener against Franklin

BLOOMINGTON — Senior center Jake Buhe was named a D3football.com preseason second-team All-American after earning that same honor in an abbreviated spring campaign. While Illinois Wesleyan graduated its other Division III All-American lineman, defensive tackle Mike Murphy, Nick DeGregorio said the Titans are set for Saturday's 1:30 p.m. season opener against Franklin (Ind.) at Tucci Stadium. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Bloomington / spotonillinois.com

Storm warning: Bloomington Central Catholic leaves whiplash on Rantoul Township 34-6

Storm warning: Bloomington Central Catholic leaves whiplash on Rantoul Township 34-6

Bloomington Central Catholic dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 34-6 victory over Rantoul Township in Illinois high school football on September 3. . Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Bloomington / pantagraph.com

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan starts quickly before Franklin storms back for opening win

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan starts quickly before Franklin storms back for opening win

BLOOMINGTON — It all looked so promising for Illinois Wesleyan's football team in the first quarter of Saturday's season opener. Sage Shindler threw touchdown passes of 25 and 50 yards to Charlie Hamilton to give IWU a 14-0 lead with barely seven minutes off the clock against Franklin (Ind.) at Tucci Stadium. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Bloomington / centralillinoisproud.com

Illinois Wesleyan falls to Franklin in opener

Illinois Wesleyan falls to Franklin in opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Wesleyan Titans drop their season opener to Franklin, 35-21. IWU will play again September 18th when they travel to Carroll. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bloomington Today

Bloomington Today

Bloomington, IL
94
Followers
213
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Bloomington, IL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Bloomington Sports Digest#Il Rrb Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy