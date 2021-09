A Hawthorne man who had been attending a party in Panorama City Saturday evening was shot and later died in a parking lot early Sunday, Sept. 5. People flagged down officers on the 14600 block of Titus Street at 1:20 a.m., and directed them to a man lying in a parking lot, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, unconscious and wasn’t breathing.