Flagstaff, AZ

The lineup: Sports news in Flagstaff

Flagstaff Journal
Flagstaff Journal
 4 days ago

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Flagstaff area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Flagstaff sports. For more stories from the Flagstaff area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Flagstaff / azdailysun.com

NAU football falls at home to Sam Houston Bearkats, 42-16, to open season

NAU football falls at home to Sam Houston Bearkats, 42-16, to open season

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football team fell behind Sam Houston early and could not catch up Thursday, as the visiting Bearkats won 42-16 in the season opener at the Walkup Skydome. Despite keeping the first half close, the Lumberjack defense could not slow down the Bearkat offense -- led by... Read more

Flagstaff / itemonline.com

LIVE UPDATES: Sam Houston vs Northern Arizona

LIVE UPDATES: Sam Houston vs Northern Arizona

The 2021 Sam Houston Bearkat football season begins tonight in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Bearkats will face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in a Week 1 non-conference game tonight at Walkup Skydome. It's an 8 p.m. kickoff, with the game being broadcasted on the ESPN+ App. Follow along for live updates from... Read more

Flagstaff / nauathletics.com

NAU XC to Open Season with George Kyte Classic

NAU XC to Open Season with George Kyte Classic

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz (September 3, 2021) - Northern Arizona Cross Country will kick off their season on Saturday, as they host the Geroge Kyte Classic at Buffalo Park. The men's race will begin at 1:30 p.m. MST while the women will run at 2:30 p.m. MST. Grand Canyon and University of... Read more

Flagstaff / nauathletics.com

NAU Soccer Drops Home Opener to GCU, Falling 3-0 to the Lopes

NAU Soccer Drops Home Opener to GCU, Falling 3-0 to the Lopes

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (September 3, 2021) - Northern Arizona soccer suffered a 3-0 loss to Grand Canyon University on Friday night at the team's home opener. GCU scored all three goals in the second half to top NAU tonight. After the Lopes win, the series record moves to 6-3, NAU leading. Read more

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff, AZ
