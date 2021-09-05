The lineup: Sports news in Flagstaff
NAU football falls at home to Sam Houston Bearkats, 42-16, to open season
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football team fell behind Sam Houston early and could not catch up Thursday, as the visiting Bearkats won 42-16 in the season opener at the Walkup Skydome. Despite keeping the first half close, the Lumberjack defense could not slow down the Bearkat offense -- led by... Read more
LIVE UPDATES: Sam Houston vs Northern Arizona
The 2021 Sam Houston Bearkat football season begins tonight in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Bearkats will face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in a Week 1 non-conference game tonight at Walkup Skydome. It's an 8 p.m. kickoff, with the game being broadcasted on the ESPN+ App. Follow along for live updates from... Read more
NAU XC to Open Season with George Kyte Classic
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz (September 3, 2021) - Northern Arizona Cross Country will kick off their season on Saturday, as they host the Geroge Kyte Classic at Buffalo Park. The men's race will begin at 1:30 p.m. MST while the women will run at 2:30 p.m. MST. Grand Canyon and University of... Read more
NAU Soccer Drops Home Opener to GCU, Falling 3-0 to the Lopes
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (September 3, 2021) - Northern Arizona soccer suffered a 3-0 loss to Grand Canyon University on Friday night at the team's home opener. GCU scored all three goals in the second half to top NAU tonight. After the Lopes win, the series record moves to 6-3, NAU leading. Read more
