Sioux City, IA

Trending sports headlines in Sioux City

Sioux City Today
 4 days ago

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Sioux City sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Sioux City sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Sioux City / siouxcityjournal.com

Fargo-Moorhead doubles up Sioux City to even series

Fargo-Moorhead doubles up Sioux City to even series

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored nine times in the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday to help beat the Sioux City Explorers, 10-5. The RedHawks beat up on Nate Gercken, as he allowed seven earned runs in 2/3 of an inning. Gercken took the loss for the X's. Read more

Sioux City / siouxcityjournal.com

North uses body language to practice positivity

North uses body language to practice positivity

SIOUX CITY — Mitch Mohr isn’t afraid to show a little body language. The North High School football coach likes it when his student-athletes show a little emotion on the field, and he likes to show them those moments during film session the Monday after. Mohr hopes to have a... Read more

Sioux City / youtube.com

Siouxland high school volleyball highlights and scores (9-2-21)

Siouxland high school volleyball highlights and scores (9-2-21)

Siouxland high school volleyball highlights and scores (9-2-21) Read more

Sioux City / siouxcityjournal.com

WATCH NOW: Olivia Mentzer making an impact for Sioux City East volleyball team

WATCH NOW: Olivia Mentzer making an impact for Sioux City East volleyball team

SIOUX CITY — Thursday night was one that East sophomore Olivia Mentzer had waited for her entire life. In her very first home varsity match as a member of the Black Raiders volleyball team, Mentzer established herself as an offensive force, finishing with a team-high 11 kills in East’s 3-0 sweep of Bishop Heelan in the team’s 2021 home opener. Read more

Sioux City Today

Sioux City Today

Sioux City, IA
ABOUT

With Sioux City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy