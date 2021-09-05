Trending sports headlines in Sioux City

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Sioux City sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Sioux City sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Fargo-Moorhead doubles up Sioux City to even series FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored nine times in the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday to help beat the Sioux City Explorers, 10-5. The RedHawks beat up on Nate Gercken, as he allowed seven earned runs in 2/3 of an inning. Gercken took the loss for the X's. Read more

TRENDING NOW

North uses body language to practice positivity SIOUX CITY — Mitch Mohr isn’t afraid to show a little body language. The North High School football coach likes it when his student-athletes show a little emotion on the field, and he likes to show them those moments during film session the Monday after. Mohr hopes to have a... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Siouxland high school volleyball highlights and scores (9-2-21) Siouxland high school volleyball highlights and scores (9-2-21) Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE