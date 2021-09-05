Trending sports headlines in Sioux City
(SIOUX CITY, IA) Sioux City sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Sioux City sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Fargo-Moorhead doubles up Sioux City to even series
FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored nine times in the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday to help beat the Sioux City Explorers, 10-5. The RedHawks beat up on Nate Gercken, as he allowed seven earned runs in 2/3 of an inning. Gercken took the loss for the X's. Read more
North uses body language to practice positivity
SIOUX CITY — Mitch Mohr isn’t afraid to show a little body language. The North High School football coach likes it when his student-athletes show a little emotion on the field, and he likes to show them those moments during film session the Monday after. Mohr hopes to have a... Read more
Siouxland high school volleyball highlights and scores (9-2-21)
Siouxland high school volleyball highlights and scores (9-2-21) Read more
WATCH NOW: Olivia Mentzer making an impact for Sioux City East volleyball team
SIOUX CITY — Thursday night was one that East sophomore Olivia Mentzer had waited for her entire life. In her very first home varsity match as a member of the Black Raiders volleyball team, Mentzer established herself as an offensive force, finishing with a team-high 11 kills in East’s 3-0 sweep of Bishop Heelan in the team’s 2021 home opener. Read more
Comments / 0