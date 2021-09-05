CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newnan, GA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Newnan

Posted by 
Newnan Bulletin
Newnan Bulletin
 4 days ago

(NEWNAN, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Newnan, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Newnan / wrbl.com

Newnan Police Officer dies following battle with COVID-19

Newnan Police Officer dies following battle with COVID-19

NEWNAN, Ga. (WRBL) – The Newnan community is mourning the loss of a police officer. According to a post from the Newnan Police Department’s Facebook page, on Thursday, Officer Frankie Gutierrez passed away due to complications from COVID-19. The post, written by Chief Brent Blankenship, said Guitierrez “fought it with... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Newnan / wsbtv.com

Newnan police mourn one of their own after officer loses battle with COVID-19

Newnan police mourn one of their own after officer loses battle with COVID-19

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Newnan police officer has lost his month-long battle against COVID-19. Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship said in a Facebook post that Officer Frankie Gutierrez has passed away from complications from the virus. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just last week, Chief... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Newnan / wrbl.com

Newnan Police Officer dies following battle with COVID-19

Newnan Police Officer dies following battle with COVID-19

NEWNAN, Ga. (WRBL) – The Newnan community is mourning the loss of a police officer. According to a post from the Newnan Police Department’s Facebook page, on Thursday, Officer Frankie Gutierrez passed away due to complications from COVID-19. The post, written by Chief Brent Blankenship, said Guitierrez “fought it with... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Newnan / youtube.com

Newnan community mourning loss of officer who wowed everyone with his smile to COVID

Newnan community mourning loss of officer who wowed everyone with his smile to COVID

11Alive spoke with Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Newnan Bulletin

Newnan Bulletin

Newnan, GA
104
Followers
211
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newnan Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Newnan, GA
Newnan, GA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Your Milpitas lifestyle news

(MILPITAS, CA) Life in Milpitas has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Life in Bronx has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy