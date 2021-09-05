Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Newnan

(NEWNAN, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Newnan, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Newnan Police Officer dies following battle with COVID-19 NEWNAN, Ga. (WRBL) – The Newnan community is mourning the loss of a police officer. According to a post from the Newnan Police Department’s Facebook page, on Thursday, Officer Frankie Gutierrez passed away due to complications from COVID-19. The post, written by Chief Brent Blankenship, said Guitierrez “fought it with... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Newnan police mourn one of their own after officer loses battle with COVID-19 NEWNAN, Ga. — A Newnan police officer has lost his month-long battle against COVID-19. Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship said in a Facebook post that Officer Frankie Gutierrez has passed away from complications from the virus. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just last week, Chief... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Newnan Police Officer dies following battle with COVID-19 NEWNAN, Ga. (WRBL) – The Newnan community is mourning the loss of a police officer. According to a post from the Newnan Police Department’s Facebook page, on Thursday, Officer Frankie Gutierrez passed away due to complications from COVID-19. The post, written by Chief Brent Blankenship, said Guitierrez “fought it with... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE