Cheyenne, WY

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Cheyenne

Cheyenne Today
 4 days ago

(CHEYENNE, WY) Life in Cheyenne has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Cheyenne area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Cheyenne / wyomingnewsnow.tv

Covid, Nurses and Hospital capacity

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Whether you believe in COVID-19 or not, the numbers in Wyoming continue to rise. As a result, the people who care for us are burning out, are in higher demand and are less available across the country. Making for a scary scenario as we head into flu season. Read more

Comments
avatar

Here’s a thought stop making your staff take mandatory vaccines they don’t want. These nurses are just doing other jobs besides health care just so they don’t have to put that poison in there body.

3 likes 5 replies

avatar

Set up tents in lions park. Ask the navy to bring a hospital ship to Cheyenne. Problem solve people. It’s so easy!

1 reply

Cheyenne / capcity.news

LCSD #1 reports 657 students and employees have been quarantined due to COVID exposure

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – On Thursday afternoon, the Laramie County School District #1 reported 657 students and employees within its schools have been quarantined as a result of being exposed to COVID-19. This data released by the district also reveals that the district has 111 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the schools. 94 of those cases are reported to be from the student population and 17 are from the LCSD #1 staff. Read more

Comments
avatar

10 with Covid all the rest are on mandatory two weeks unpaid quarantine for no reason

3 likes

avatar

I kiss every fish I catch before I release it. I’ve been vaccinated caught Covid twice. Recovered once. I knew somebody that knew somebody that died of Covid. Get to work! Do your best.

1 like 1 dislike

Cheyenne / y95country.com

Poll: What Would You Like To See Built At the Hitching Post Site?

All of the details have not yet been made public, but reportedly someone has purchased the old Hitching Post Inn site and plans to demolish the ruins of the landmark hotel and then locate some new businesses there. The Hitching Post was a Cheyenne landmark for many years. At one... Read more

Comments
avatar

We had a Popeye’s Dunkin’ Doughnuts, both of which went out of business. Of the remaining on the list, most are other fast food restaurants, Cracker Barrel is the only one that is any of interest.

Cheyenne / y95country.com

CLCHD: Unvaccinated People Are 17 Times More Likely To Get COVID

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department [CLCHD] is using numbers and graphics from the Federal Centers For Disease Control to encourage people to get fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. On its Facebook page on Thursday, the department published a CDC graphic showing the ratio of COVID infections between unvaccinated and... Read more

Comments
avatar

The Laramie county health department is not urging people their down right forcing/coercing families of unvaccinated students to get vaccinated or be quarantined every time another child is positive for COVID even if the kids are not symptomatic and already have natural immunity from previous COVID positive in the past

4 likes

avatar

And I noticed how this article failed to mention that the very same CDC says along with the FDA that if you already had COVID than your natural immunity is 13x stronger than any rushed/experimental vaccine, how convenient

4 likes

Cheyenne Today

Cheyenne Today

Cheyenne, WY
Comments / 0

