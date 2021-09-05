Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Monroe

(MONROE, LA) Life in Monroe has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Monroe area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

St. Francis seeking redesigned Neonatal ICU from $50K Giveaway MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The St. Francis Foundation is unveiling what they’d like to do with the proceeds from the $50K Giveaway Raffle. The raffle raises money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at St. Francis and you can read more about the raffle here. This year, they’ve got... Read more

LOCAL PICK

These Are the Counties in the Monroe, LA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

TOP VIEWED

Monroe hospitals receive evacuated patients due to Ida MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–Due to hurricane Ida Louisiana hospital patients are relocating to surrounding hospitals. According to St. Francis Medical Center president Kristin Wolkart St. Francis currently has four evacuee patients. The LSU Ochsner Health Center also has at least four evacuee patients. President of Glenwood Regional Medical Center Jeremy Tinnerello says Glenwood will continue to accept transfers from hospitals throughout all of Louisiana. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE