Monroe, LA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Monroe

Monroe Dispatch
Monroe Dispatch
 4 days ago

(MONROE, LA) Life in Monroe has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Monroe area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Monroe / knoe.com

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The St. Francis Foundation is unveiling what they’d like to do with the proceeds from the $50K Giveaway Raffle. The raffle raises money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at St. Francis and you can read more about the raffle here. This year, they’ve got... Read more

Monroe / 247wallst.com

After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

Monroe / myarklamiss.com

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–Due to hurricane Ida Louisiana hospital patients are relocating to surrounding hospitals. According to St. Francis Medical Center president Kristin Wolkart St. Francis currently has four evacuee patients. The LSU Ochsner Health Center also has at least four evacuee patients. President of Glenwood Regional Medical Center Jeremy Tinnerello says Glenwood will continue to accept transfers from hospitals throughout all of Louisiana. Read more

Monroe / knoe.com

With Monroe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

