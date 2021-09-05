CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Jackson

Jackson Times
 4 days ago

(JACKSON, TN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Jackson area.

JSU to host annual Foothills Invitational on Friday

JACKSONVILLE – The cross country season gets underway for the Jacksonville State men's and women's teams on Friday with the annual Foothills Invitational held at Oxford's Choccolocco Park. Unable to host the popular event last season due to Covid-19, the JSU-hosted Foothills Invitational returns to the docket for the 15th... Read more

Soccer Returns to Home Action This Weekend

JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville State soccer team will put its three-match winning streak on the line this weekend with a pair of home outings at the JSU Soccer Field on Friday and Sunday of the holiday weekend. The Gamecocks will face the Runnin' Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb (0-4) in a 7... Read more

Truman State Volleyball beats Union but falls to Montevallo

JACKSON, Tenn.—The Truman Volleyball team opened its season at the Union University Tournament, splitting the first match day of the 2021 season. The Bulldogs defeated Lane College in the opener 3-1 (25-12, 21-25, 25-11, 25-12) but fell to the University of Montevallo 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-16). Against Lane, Rachel DeFries set a new Truman record with eight service aces in a 25 point set. The team finished with 22 aces, which also set a new team record. Read more

JSU to host annual Foothills Invitational on Friday

JACKSONVILLE – The cross country season gets underway for the Jacksonville State men's and women's teams on Friday with the annual Foothills Invitational held at Oxford's Choccolocco Park. Unable to host the popular event last season due to Covid-19, the JSU-hosted Foothills Invitational returns to the docket for the 15th... Read more

With Jackson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

