Medford, OR

Top Medford sports news

Posted by 
Medford Dispatch
Medford Dispatch
 4 days ago

(MEDFORD, OR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Medford area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Medford sports. For more stories from the Medford area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Medford / kdrv.com

High school and college football cancelations because of smoke

High school and college football cancelations because of smoke

Wildfire smoke has continued to give football teams fits in the last couple of weeks. As we head into the weekend, here is what we know about games that have been moved for delayed. Southern Oregon vs Montana State-Northern:. SOU has postponed the game that was set to be hosted... Read more

Phoenix / ktvl.com

Friday Night Football Fall 2021 Week 1 Part 1

Friday Night Football Fall 2021 Week 1 Part 1

News 10's Carmine Gemei and The Mail Tribune's Kris Henry bring us Week 1 scores, stories and highlights from South Medford at McNary, Grants Pass at Bend, St. Mary's vs. North Valley, Phoenix at Sutherlin and much more in part 1. News 10's Carmine Gemei and The Mail Tribune's Kris... Read more

Medford / youtube.com

Bear Creek Golf Course gets emergency go-ahead to tap into Medford water supply

Bear Creek Golf Course gets emergency go-ahead to tap into Medford water supply

With the Talent Irrigation District shut down for the summer, Bear Creek Golf Course is looking for a source of water that can keep the course from going dry. Read more

Medford / kdrv.com

High school and college football cancelations because of smoke

High school and college football cancelations because of smoke

Wildfire smoke has continued to give football teams fits in the last couple of weeks. As we head into the weekend, here is what we know about games that have been moved for delayed. Southern Oregon vs Montana State-Northern:. SOU has postponed the game that was set to be hosted... Read more

With Medford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

