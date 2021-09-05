CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Top Lima sports news

Lima News Flash
Lima News Flash
 4 days ago

(LIMA, OH) Lima sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Lima sports. For more stories from the Lima area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Lima / limaohio.com

High school football: Unruh's big runs help LCC to win

High school football: Unruh’s big runs help LCC to win

LIMA – Lima Central Catholic quarterback Evan Unruh stashed the quarterback draw in his back pocket for just the right time. He pulled it out twice at the most opportune times and both times he ripped it off for big gains. Unruh’s running and passing led LCC to a convincing... Read more

Lima / limaohio.com

Lima area sports calendar

Lima area sports calendar

Note: Events may be canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to The Lima News. ARCHERY. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold 3-D shoots the first Saturday and... Read more

Lima / limaohio.com

Lima / limaohio.com

High school football: Springfield stops Lima Senior, 46-6

High school football: Springfield stops Lima Senior, 46-6

Springfield’s quick strike offense and smothering defense proved to be too much for Lima Senior as the Wildcats downed the Spartans 46-6 in a non league affair Saturday night. After playing the Wildcats tight for the first half and down, 13-6 early in the third quarter, the Wildcats exploded for... Read more

