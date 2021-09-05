Trending lifestyle headlines in Saint Joseph
Ivermectin poison control calls increase in Missouri amid COVID-19 misinformation
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Poison Control Center has seen an increase in calls for ivermectin exposures this year. The Center’s director, Julie Weber, said the state has seen 44 Ivermectin exposure calls this year compared to just 12 last year. “In these more severe cases, we have seen people... Read more
Well of course. Because the vaccines weren't FDA approved, Missourian gravitated toward a " cure " that's not FDA approved. It makes perfect sense, in Missouri.
Wingstop opens St. Joseph restaurant
Chicken wing lovers have a new eatery to try out in St. Joseph. Wingstop, located at 2115 N. Belt Highway, is a fast-casual chicken-based restaurant where the goal is to offer carry-out meals that taste like dining-room food. Kent Chapin, director of marketing for Vibe Restaurants, said the first day of business in St. Joseph was not only busy but exciting. Read more
Area schools share Covid-19 numbers
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District released their latest numbers involving kids in the district and their Covid-19 status. According to the district 25 students have tested positive for the virus so far, 98 students have been quarantined. the district calls those numbers very manageable and comparable with... Read more
St. Joseph records 102 new COVID-19 cases since Monday
St. Joseph health officials report 102 new cases of coronavirus since last reporting on Monday. The St. Joseph Health Department reports 31 new cases on Tuesday, 43 on Wednesday, and 28 on Thursday. Buchanan County has recorded 14,197 total cases since the coronavirus pandemic began with 209 deaths, according to... Read more