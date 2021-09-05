CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Joseph, MO

Trending lifestyle headlines in Saint Joseph

Posted by 
St Joseph Dispatch
St Joseph Dispatch
 4 days ago

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Life in Saint Joseph has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Missouri / kq2.com

Ivermectin poison control calls increase in Missouri amid COVID-19 misinformation

Ivermectin poison control calls increase in Missouri amid COVID-19 misinformation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Poison Control Center has seen an increase in calls for ivermectin exposures this year. The Center’s director, Julie Weber, said the state has seen 44 Ivermectin exposure calls this year compared to just 12 last year. “In these more severe cases, we have seen people... Read more

Comments
avatar

Well of course. Because the vaccines weren't FDA approved, Missourian gravitated toward a " cure " that's not FDA approved. It makes perfect sense, in Missouri.

1 like

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
St Joseph / newspressnow.com

Wingstop opens St. Joseph restaurant

Wingstop opens St. Joseph restaurant

Chicken wing lovers have a new eatery to try out in St. Joseph. Wingstop, located at 2115 N. Belt Highway, is a fast-casual chicken-based restaurant where the goal is to offer carry-out meals that taste like dining-room food. Kent Chapin, director of marketing for Vibe Restaurants, said the first day of business in St. Joseph was not only busy but exciting. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
St Joseph / kq2.com

Area schools share Covid-19 numbers

Area schools share Covid-19 numbers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District released their latest numbers involving kids in the district and their Covid-19 status. According to the district 25 students have tested positive for the virus so far, 98 students have been quarantined. the district calls those numbers very manageable and comparable with... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Buchanan County / stjosephpost.com

St. Joseph records 102 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

St. Joseph records 102 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

St. Joseph health officials report 102 new cases of coronavirus since last reporting on Monday. The St. Joseph Health Department reports 31 new cases on Tuesday, 43 on Wednesday, and 28 on Thursday. Buchanan County has recorded 14,197 total cases since the coronavirus pandemic began with 209 deaths, according to... Read more

Comments / 0

St Joseph Dispatch

St Joseph Dispatch

St Joseph, MO
78
Followers
110
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Joseph Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MO
Lifestyle
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mo Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy