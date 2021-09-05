CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Morgantown

Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 4 days ago

In rare assembly, WVU faculty vote overwhelmingly in favor of COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The WVU faculty have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a non-binding resolution urging the University mandate the COVID-19 vaccine. The result of the final vote was 1094 in favor and 185 opposed. Next, the results and resolution will be sent to WVU administrators. Faculty started a petition last week to... Read more

Morgantown will get $11 million in federal COVID funding. Residents want better water and sewer

Over the next two years, Morgantown is set to receive over $11 million in federal COVID funding. In a survey last month, residents said that improving the city’s water and sewer infrastructure was their first choice for how to spend the money. The money will come from the American Rescue... Read more

All Pets Puppy Picks: Morgantown vs. Bridgeport

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A returning guest picker, Rover the pit bull, got the honor of picking this week’s winner between Bridgeport and Morgantown. Rover, who’s looking to end his stay at the Marion County Humane Society and find a good home, went straight for the bowl belonging to the Indians. Read more

WVU faculty overwhelmingly approves campus vaccine mandate resolution

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The faculty of West Virginia University overwhelmingly approved a resolution supporting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees on the university’s campuses. Local news from WTRF. On Wednesday, a rare meeting of the entire faculty was held. Debate and discussion over the resolution lasted nearly three... Read more

ABOUT

With Morgantown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

