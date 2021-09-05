What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Morgantown

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Morgantown area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

In rare assembly, WVU faculty vote overwhelmingly in favor of COVID-19 vaccine mandate The WVU faculty have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a non-binding resolution urging the University mandate the COVID-19 vaccine. The result of the final vote was 1094 in favor and 185 opposed. Next, the results and resolution will be sent to WVU administrators. Faculty started a petition last week to... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Morgantown will get $11 million in federal COVID funding. Residents want better water and sewer Over the next two years, Morgantown is set to receive over $11 million in federal COVID funding. In a survey last month, residents said that improving the city’s water and sewer infrastructure was their first choice for how to spend the money. The money will come from the American Rescue... Read more

TRENDING NOW

All Pets Puppy Picks: Morgantown vs. Bridgeport FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A returning guest picker, Rover the pit bull, got the honor of picking this week’s winner between Bridgeport and Morgantown. Rover, who’s looking to end his stay at the Marion County Humane Society and find a good home, went straight for the bowl belonging to the Indians. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE