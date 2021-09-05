CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

The lineup: Sports news in Decatur

Decatur Today
Decatur Today
 4 days ago

(DECATUR, IL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we've been tracking the latest local sports news from the Decatur area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Decatur / kare11.com

Jamal Smith, 33, charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of beloved coach Jay Boughton

Jamal Smith, 33, charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of beloved coach Jay Boughton

A Facebook video helped Plymouth police link Smith to the shooting. Read more

Minnesota / nbcnews.com

Decatur / herald-review.com

OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To outdoor fun. Last weekend featured the second Black Business Expo and the Devon on Tap Decatur Craft Beer and Music Festival. Then Decatur again welcomed the world to the Farm Progress Show. THUMBS DOWN! To poor self-evaluation. President Joe Biden called the airlift out of Afghanistan an... Read more

Minnesota / nbcnews.com

Decatur Today

Decatur Today

Decatur, IL
With Decatur Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Posted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

