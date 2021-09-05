CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Florence

Florence Voice
Florence Voice
 4 days ago

(FLORENCE, SC) Florence-area sports are on the move — and we've been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Florence / scnow.com

PDA, Florence Christian set for early region showdown

PDA, Florence Christian set for early region showdown

FLORENCE, S.C. – SCISA Region II-2A produced two of the final four squads in last year's playoffs, with Carolina Academy making it all the way to the finals. There are several contenders again this year, and one of the games that might determine who winds up on top is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Florence. Read more

Pamplico / scnow.com

FSD2 to honor 6 in Hall of Fame

FSD2 to honor 6 in Hall of Fame

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Florence School District 2 will induct six former athletes and coaches into its athletic Hall of Fame tonight, immediately prior to Hannah-Pamplico High School's home game of the football season. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. The inductees are Ivan Coleman Jr., Harriet Coleman Cox, Roy... Read more

Florence / scnow.com

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sellers tosses 5 TDs in South Florence's win over Irmo

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sellers tosses 5 TDs in South Florence's win over Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — LaNorris Sellers passed for five touchdowns Friday night to help lead South Florence to a 63-28 victory over Irmo. The Bruins' Evin Singletary caught three TD passes and Malik Terry rushed for two touchdowns. South improves to 3-0 and is scheduled to host Lugoff-Elgin next week. Pee... Read more

Florence / scnow.com

PDA, Florence Christian set for early region showdown

PDA, Florence Christian set for early region showdown

FLORENCE, S.C. – SCISA Region II-2A produced two of the final four squads in last year’s playoffs, with Carolina Academy making it all the way to the finals. There are several contenders again this year, and one of the games that might determine who winds up on top is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Florence. Read more

Florence Voice

Florence Voice

Florence, SC
With Florence Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

