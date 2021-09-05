CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Fort Smith News Beat
Fort Smith News Beat
 4 days ago

(FORT SMITH, AR) Fort Smith-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Fort Smith sports. For more stories from the Fort Smith area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Fort Smith / uafortsmithlions.com

Cross Country preps for Early Bird Opener Saturday

Cross Country preps for Early Bird Opener Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. - University of Arkansas - Fort Smith Cross Country will begin its 2021 season Saturday at the Early Bird Opener hosted by University of the Ozarks. The men's 5k race will start the day at 8:30 a.m. followed by the women's two-mile race at 9 a.m. Both races will be run at the Clarksville High School cross country course. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Spiro / swtimes.com

'We want to keep the excitement going': New Spiro football coach Brett Davis set for debut

'We want to keep the excitement going': New Spiro football coach Brett Davis set for debut

A new era for Spiro football begins Friday when the Bulldogs play at home against Hartshorne. For the first time in more than 30 years, the Bulldogs will be guided by a new coach. Brett Davis, who had been coaching in California the past 20 years but is a LeFlore County native, takes over for Hall of Fame coach Chris Bunch, who took over Spiro in 1990 and led the Bulldogs to 228 wins before retiring in the offseason. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Fort Smith / nwaonline.com

Greenwood holds off Fort Smith Southside

Greenwood holds off Fort Smith Southside

GREENWOOD -- Greenwood used a big third quarter to pull away from Fort Smith Southside before holding on for a 54-48 nonconference victory Friday at Smith-Robinson Stadium. Leading 20-13 at halftime, the Bulldogs scored 28 points in the third period, including 21 consecutive to turn a one-score game into a 48-20 advantage. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Charleston / swtimes.com

How Tristin Jones helps Charleston volleyball team get ready for conference play

How Tristin Jones helps Charleston volleyball team get ready for conference play

Charleston coach Ryan Rachuy said that Tristin Jones has brought a couple of things to the volleyball team as it prepares to dive into 3A West Conference play. "Being a senior, she's taking a pretty nice leadership role," Rachuy said. "She has a grit about her. She will go after anything and everything and put her body on that court to get the ball. She's also always going to keep the other girls upbeat. She stays pretty positive on the court, which is good and important to us." Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith, AR
123
Followers
194
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Smith News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Smith, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fort Smith, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy