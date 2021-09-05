Fort Smith sports digest: Top stories today

(FORT SMITH, AR) Fort Smith-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Cross Country preps for Early Bird Opener Saturday FORT SMITH, Ark. - University of Arkansas - Fort Smith Cross Country will begin its 2021 season Saturday at the Early Bird Opener hosted by University of the Ozarks. The men's 5k race will start the day at 8:30 a.m. followed by the women's two-mile race at 9 a.m. Both races will be run at the Clarksville High School cross country course. Read more

'We want to keep the excitement going': New Spiro football coach Brett Davis set for debut A new era for Spiro football begins Friday when the Bulldogs play at home against Hartshorne. For the first time in more than 30 years, the Bulldogs will be guided by a new coach. Brett Davis, who had been coaching in California the past 20 years but is a LeFlore County native, takes over for Hall of Fame coach Chris Bunch, who took over Spiro in 1990 and led the Bulldogs to 228 wins before retiring in the offseason. Read more

Greenwood holds off Fort Smith Southside GREENWOOD -- Greenwood used a big third quarter to pull away from Fort Smith Southside before holding on for a 54-48 nonconference victory Friday at Smith-Robinson Stadium. Leading 20-13 at halftime, the Bulldogs scored 28 points in the third period, including 21 consecutive to turn a one-score game into a 48-20 advantage. Read more

