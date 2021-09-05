Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Kennewick

(KENNEWICK, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Kennewick, from fashion updates to viral videos.

'Inspiration to many.' Tri-Citian dies of COVID after documenting his month-long struggle A Tri-Cities man who became widely known as he documented his difficult struggle with COVID-19 on social media for almost a month and encouraged people to get vaccinated has died of the disease. The death of Richard Linderman, 50, was announced Thursday on the Facebook page of the local group...

Why this Kennewick business owner reconsidered getting the COVID-19 vaccine Joel Waston, owner of Just Joel's Cafe in Kennewick, WA discusses with the Benton Franklin Health District how seeing his friend Richard Linderman suffer with COVID changed his mind about getting the coronavirus vaccine. Joel is now vaccinated.

'Herd insanity,' Gov. Inslee, mental health and other Herald letters to the editor A compassionate act is something anyone can do. When COVID-19 invaded our country, we were thankful that vaccine was quickly made available to the older-aged and most vulnerable first, which saved countless lives. With the COVID variant now targeting the unvaccinated and children, causing many needless deaths, every eligible recipient of the vaccine should be compassionate and responsible enough to welcome getting the vaccine, which seems to be the most effective weapon we have against COVID. So many who have railed against taking the vaccine, leaving it to others to protect them, should at least think about their their inaction putting innocent children, maybe even their own, at risk.

