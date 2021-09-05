Sports wrap: Missoula

(MISSOULA, MT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Missoula area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Valley Christian makes history hosting first ever 6-man football game in Missoula MISSOULA, Mont. — The Valley Christian Eagles know a lot about the football fields in Alberton and Victor. But this season there is a change on the horizon. For the first time ever, the Eagles will be playing all of their home games in the Garden City, something senior Eyan Becker loves. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Timing of Montana's football game at Washington is fortunate financially MISSOULA — Montana will get a much-needed win this Saturday — a win in the pocketbook. The Grizzlies are collecting $675,000 for playing their game at Washington. It’s tied for the second-biggest payout a team is getting this year in the 117 FCS-vs-FBS games, according to data compiled by Hero Sports, behind only the $725,000 Youngstown State gets for playing at Michigan State. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Friday Night Lights: Missoula Big Sky eyes offensive improvements after season-opening loss MISSOULA — When a defense allows just one score from an opposing offense, usually the odds of winning are pretty high. But when a team's offense struggles to score in the red zone and commits untimely turnovers — one of which results in a pick-six and the other leading directly to a 15-yard touchdown pass on the opposing offenses' first possession of the season — the chances at a win drop. Read more

LOCAL PICK