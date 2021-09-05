What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Jacksonville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

ENC county reports 1,029 new COVID-19 cases in past week JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A total of 1,029 COVID-19 cases have been reported to Onslow County in the past week. Six people have died as a result of COVID-19 in that same period. The county has had 192 people die from COVID-19. The current count of Onslow cases is 24,246... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

ENC county reports 1,029 new COVID-19 cases in past week JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A total of 1,029 COVID-19 cases have been reported to Onslow County in the past week. Six people have died as a result of COVID-19 in that same period. The county has had 192 people die from COVID-19. The current count of Onslow cases is 24,246... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Necropsy shows dog died of natural causes, no charges against groomer JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The prosecutor has declined to prosecute a Jacksonville dog groomer accused of violating the state’s animal cruelty laws when a pet died in her care, after a necropsy that suggests the dog died from an existing heart condition. District Attorney Ernie Lee viewed the video of... Read more

LOCAL PICK