What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Jacksonville
(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Jacksonville area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
ENC county reports 1,029 new COVID-19 cases in past week
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A total of 1,029 COVID-19 cases have been reported to Onslow County in the past week. Six people have died as a result of COVID-19 in that same period. The county has had 192 people die from COVID-19. The current count of Onslow cases is 24,246... Read more
ENC county reports 1,029 new COVID-19 cases in past week
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A total of 1,029 COVID-19 cases have been reported to Onslow County in the past week. Six people have died as a result of COVID-19 in that same period. The county has had 192 people die from COVID-19. The current count of Onslow cases is 24,246... Read more
Necropsy shows dog died of natural causes, no charges against groomer
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The prosecutor has declined to prosecute a Jacksonville dog groomer accused of violating the state’s animal cruelty laws when a pet died in her care, after a necropsy that suggests the dog died from an existing heart condition. District Attorney Ernie Lee viewed the video of... Read more
Necropsy shows dog died of natural causes, no charges against groomer
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The prosecutor has declined to prosecute a Jacksonville dog groomer accused of violating the state’s animal cruelty laws when a pet died in her care, after a necropsy that suggests the dog died from an existing heart condition. District Attorney Ernie Lee viewed the video of... Read more
Comments / 0