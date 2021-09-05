What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Johnson City

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Johnson City, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Ballad Health will not decide who receives care based on vaccination status, COO says JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health said Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccination status would not be a factor in determining which patients receive care as part of the health system's crisis plan. Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said in a media briefing that other factors decide which patients...

Northeast Tennessee's COVID hospitalization totals jump by 557 after TDH adjustment JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) added an additional 557 Northeast Tennesseans to the rolls of those hospitalized during the pandemic, part of an adjustment that grew the statewide total by 6,435. The adjustment occurred a few days ago. Using Aug. 25's hospitalization totals as...

Johnson City Commission approves beer license for Brewing Company's Boones Creek location JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Commission approved a beer license Thursday evening for Johnson City Brewing Company's new Boones Creek location. The owners of Johnson City Brewing Company say the new location is ready to open for business Friday morning. A grand opening celebration will take place...

