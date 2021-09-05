What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Johnson City
(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Johnson City, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Ballad Health will not decide who receives care based on vaccination status, COO says
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health said Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccination status would not be a factor in determining which patients receive care as part of the health system’s crisis plan. Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said in a media briefing that other factors decide which patients... Read more
Sure they tell you that then who knows when u have to be hospitalized. No trust in medical anymore
2 likes
What happened to mobile hospital units beside the hospital? now they are running out of space in the hospital so why not put up the mobile units.
Northeast Tennessee’s COVID hospitalization totals jump by 557 after TDH adjustment
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) added an additional 557 Northeast Tennesseans to the rolls of those hospitalized during the pandemic, part of an adjustment that grew the statewide total by 6,435. The adjustment occurred a few days ago. Using Aug. 25’s hospitalization totals as... Read more
Johnson City Commission approves beer license for Brewing Company’s Boones Creek location
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Commission approved a beer license Thursday evening for Johnson City Brewing Company’s new Boones Creek location. The owners of Johnson City Brewing Company say the new location is ready to open for business Friday morning. A grand opening celebration will take place... Read more
Johnson City Schools providing extra COVID sick days for vaccinated staff
Fully vaccinated employees in the Johnson City Schools system will receive extra sick days if they contract COVID-19, a policy that won’t extend to unvaccinated staff who don’t have a valid medical exemption. “The regional surge in COVID cases is affecting our ability to adequately staff some of our schools,”... Read more
they are being rewarded with extra sick days after being vaccinated, hey it kind of sounds like this vaccination is pretty much worthless