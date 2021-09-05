CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Johnson City

Johnson City Times
Johnson City Times
 4 days ago

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Johnson City, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Johnson City / wjhl.com

Ballad Health will not decide who receives care based on vaccination status, COO says

Ballad Health will not decide who receives care based on vaccination status, COO says

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health said Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccination status would not be a factor in determining which patients receive care as part of the health system’s crisis plan. Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said in a media briefing that other factors decide which patients... Read more

Comments
avatar

Sure they tell you that then who knows when u have to be hospitalized. No trust in medical anymore

2 likes

avatar

What happened to mobile hospital units beside the hospital? now they are running out of space in the hospital so why not put up the mobile units.

Tennessee / wjhl.com

Northeast Tennessee’s COVID hospitalization totals jump by 557 after TDH adjustment

Northeast Tennessee’s COVID hospitalization totals jump by 557 after TDH adjustment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) added an additional 557 Northeast Tennesseans to the rolls of those hospitalized during the pandemic, part of an adjustment that grew the statewide total by 6,435. The adjustment occurred a few days ago. Using Aug. 25’s hospitalization totals as... Read more

Johnson City / wjhl.com

Johnson City Commission approves beer license for Brewing Company’s Boones Creek location

Johnson City Commission approves beer license for Brewing Company’s Boones Creek location

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Commission approved a beer license Thursday evening for Johnson City Brewing Company’s new Boones Creek location. The owners of Johnson City Brewing Company say the new location is ready to open for business Friday morning. A grand opening celebration will take place... Read more

Johnson City / johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Schools providing extra COVID sick days for vaccinated staff

Johnson City Schools providing extra COVID sick days for vaccinated staff

Fully vaccinated employees in the Johnson City Schools system will receive extra sick days if they contract COVID-19, a policy that won’t extend to unvaccinated staff who don’t have a valid medical exemption. “The regional surge in COVID cases is affecting our ability to adequately staff some of our schools,”... Read more

Comments
avatar

they are being rewarded with extra sick days after being vaccinated, hey it kind of sounds like this vaccination is pretty much worthless

With Johnson City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

