CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mansfield, OH

Lifestyle wrap: Mansfield

Posted by 
Mansfield Times
Mansfield Times
 4 days ago

(MANSFIELD, OH) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Mansfield area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Richland County / 1812blockhouse.com

COVID Cases Grow Quickly In Richland County Schools; Shelby Closes For Friday Classes

COVID Cases Grow Quickly In Richland County Schools; Shelby Closes For Friday Classes

The rapid rise in COVID cases seen in the general population is now clearly reflected in infection rates for Richland County school districts and buildings, where total infections tripled in one week. Last Thursday, in the first set of full results after the launch of school, there were a total... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Mansfield / richlandsource.com

Humane Society wants you to 'Strutt Your Mutt' on Sept. 12 in downtown Mansfield

Humane Society wants you to 'Strutt Your Mutt' on Sept. 12 in downtown Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- The Humane Society of Richland County will hold its 2021 "Strutt Your Mutt" event on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event, normally at the Richland County Fairgrounds, will take place in the Brickyard, located at 21 W. Temple Court in downtown Mansfield. "This... Read more

Comments
avatar

I hope they are prepared for dog poop yet I still rather have the event at the fairgrounds

1 like

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Mansfield / richlandsource.com

Mansfield City Schools mandates masks at least through September

Mansfield City Schools mandates masks at least through September

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Schools students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks at least through the end of September, according to a press release issued Friday afternoon. A letter to parents is shared below:. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, Mansfield City Schools (MCS) will update their mask... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Mansfield / richlandsource.com

Labor Day Parade returns to Mansfield on Monday, Sept. 6

Labor Day Parade returns to Mansfield on Monday, Sept. 6

MANSFIELD -- The Labor Day Parade, an annual tradition for many years in Mansfield, returns on Monday, Sept. 6. The parade saluting American working men and women steps off at 10 a.m. at the five-way light in Mansfield, according to Norm Shoemaker, president of the Mid-Ohio Area AFL-CIO Council. The... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mansfield Times

Mansfield Times

Mansfield, OH
137
Followers
218
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mansfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mansfield, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Mansfield, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy