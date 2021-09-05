Trending local sports in Albany

(ALBANY, GA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Albany area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Albany sports. For more stories from the Albany area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Albany nonprofit: Sports one of the greatest ways to combat gangs ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A veteran of the Army National Guard and Albany Police Department is working to make a change in Albany youth. He started a nonprofit called Limitless Boundaries, hoping to show kids there’s more. Limitless Boundaries President Cpl. Dramoski Franklin said they aim to mentor and coach... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Quiz: Can you guess WALB on-air talents’ college colors? ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - September 3 is National College Colors Day. The alma maters of WALB’s on-air talent are vast. Can you guess where some of our on-air talent went to college with just their college colors? Take our quiz below to find out. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Women's Soccer vs. Albany State Opening Night! A non-conference match against Albany State at Hurricane Field in Americus, Ga. @GSWAthletics Read more

TOP VIEWED