Fairfield, CA

The lineup: Sports news in Fairfield

Fairfield News Flash
 4 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, CA) Fairfield-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Fairfield sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Vallejo High football team’s defense stellar in season opener against Fairfield

Upon entering Corbus Field on Friday night, both the Vallejo and Fairfield high school football teams could see that the new scoreboard wasn’t working. Minutes later, the Redhawks’ defense made sure Fairfield wouldn’t even need it. Vallejo held the Falcons to just 27 total yards of offense in the first... Read more

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies

Week 3 prep football capsules

Armijo (0-2) vs. Mission (0-1) Last week: Armijo lost to Pioneer of Woodland, 44-6; Mission lost to Oakland Tech, 49-0 Of note: The Royals will be celebrating Alumni/Community Night with tailgating and food trucks to help with the pregame festivities. There will be no JV game with the varsity contest kicking off early at 7 p.m. . . . The Bears didn’t play in the spring and went 4-6-1 in the 2019. . . . The Royals had trouble stopping the run against Pioneer last week, allowing 251 yards overall and 10.5 yards per carry, according to maxpreps.com. They might have better luck against Mission, which was crushed in its opener by Oakland Tech, 49-0. . . . The previous meeting was in the 1982 season opener. The then Indians won the next week over Oakmont of Roseville, 9-7, then went 1-6-1 the rest of the season in Bill Nunes’ first year as head coach. Read more

Prep girls tennis: Vanden outlasts Rodriguez, setting sun, 6-3

FAIRFIELD — Thanks to four three-set matches, three of which included tie-breakers, it wasn’t until the sun was setting that visiting Vanden finished off its 6-3 Monticello Empire League girls tennis victory over Rodriguez, Thursday. In singles, Maya Khanna rallied for a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 victory at No. 1,... Read more

ABOUT

With Fairfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

