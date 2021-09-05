Valdosta sports digest: Top stories today
Vikings in Prime Time: Lowndes hosts Lake Gibson on ESPNU
VALDOSTA – The Friday night lights will be a little brighter when Lowndes takes the field against Lake Gibson (Fla.) at 8 p.m. The Vikings and Braves will battle on national TV as the game will be televised on ESPNU. According to MaxPreps, Lake Gibson is ranked No. 7 in...
doesn't seem much like military appreciation if they're on the "visitors" side. if anything they should be home side next to parents!!!
2 replies
Southern Swing 2021: Valdosta Head Coach Shelton Felton
GPB's Jon Nelson hit the road to visit football teams across South Georgia! In this segment, Nelson caught up with Valdosta Head Coach Shelton Felton.
No. 6 Blazers open 2021 campaign with Savannah State Saturday evening
For the first time in 644 days, the Valdosta State football team will play a meaningful football game versus Savannah State to open the 2021 season. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. VSU dropped its last outing with a heartbreaking 38-35 setback in the second round of the NCAA postseason on Nov. 30, 2019, in Valdosta to evetual national champion West Florida.
'TitleTown High': Netflix series gets mixed reviews
VALDOSTA – The recent release of Netflix's "TitleTown High" series, which focuses on the Valdosta High School 2020-21 football team, triggered mixed reviews from the community. It stars former head coach Rush Propst, a few of the Valdosta Wildcats and their peers and Michael "Nub" Nelson, former Valdosta Touchdown Club...