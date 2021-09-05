Valdosta sports digest: Top stories today

(VALDOSTA, GA) Valdosta-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Valdosta sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Vikings in Prime Time: Lowndes hosts Lake Gibson on ESPNU VALDOSTA – The Friday night lights will be a little brighter when Lowndes takes the field against Lake Gibson (Fla.) at 8 p.m. The Vikings and Braves will battle on national TV as the game will be televised on ESPNU. According to MaxPreps, Lake Gibson is ranked No. 7 in... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Southern Swing 2021: Valdosta Head Coach Shelton Felton GPB's Jon Nelson hit the road to visit football teams across South Georgia! In this segment, Nelson caught up with Valdosta Head Coach Shelton Felton. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

No. 6 Blazers open 2021 campaign with Savannah State Saturday evening For the first time in 644 days, the Valdosta State football team will play a meaningful football game versus Savannah State to open the 2021 season. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. VSU dropped its last outing with a heartbreaking 38-35 setback in the second round of the NCAA postseason on Nov. 30, 2019, in Valdosta to evetual national champion West Florida. Read more

TRENDING NOW