Trending lifestyle headlines in Hagerstown

Maryland Department of Health plan may include Hagerstown, Salisbury hospital closures Western Maryland Hospital Center in Hagerstown and the Deer's Head Hospital Center in Salisbury could be closed under proposals in the Maryland Department of Health's facilities master plan. The Potomac Center in Maryland also could close and the Holly Center near Salisbury could be renovated in a later stage, according... Read more

Kids and COVID: Meritus admits first pediatric patient Meritus Health recorded its first pediatric COVID-19 admission this week. That follows a local and national trend of increased COVID-19 cases among those 18 and younger, according to Dr. Anand Budi with Opal Court Pediatrics. Budi, who is the medical director of hospital affairs for Meritus Health, said while children... Read more

Beer, wine, cocktails to have supporting roles at ACT Black Box Studio If all goes as planned, the curtain will soon rise on sales of beer, wine and liquor at Authentic Community Theatre's Black Box Studio in Hagerstown. The theater group recently opened the Black Box Studio at 43 S. Potomac St., just a few doors down from The Maryland Theatre. In... Read more

