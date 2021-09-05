Trending lifestyle headlines in Hagerstown
Maryland Department of Health plan may include Hagerstown, Salisbury hospital closures
Western Maryland Hospital Center in Hagerstown and the Deer's Head Hospital Center in Salisbury could be closed under proposals in the Maryland Department of Health's facilities master plan. The Potomac Center in Maryland also could close and the Holly Center near Salisbury could be renovated in a later stage, according... Read more
Deer's head is valuable in wicomcio... From rehab to long term patients.. Why would they want to close that? and its resource
No big lose. meeitis hospital need to be closed down . the staff there are very rude and nasty to people. ive had to go there with family . after seen how my loved ones got treated by the Doctors and Nurses there. i would never ever go back there. even if i was on my death bed. i wold take my chances at home. at least i wold have better care at home.
Kids and COVID: Meritus admits first pediatric patient
Meritus Health recorded its first pediatric COVID-19 admission this week. That follows a local and national trend of increased COVID-19 cases among those 18 and younger, according to Dr. Anand Budi with Opal Court Pediatrics. Budi, who is the medical director of hospital affairs for Meritus Health, said while children... Read more
I feel sorry for the kid. There are better facilities other than Meritus. I had an emergency surgery and my wife drove out of our way to go to Frederick Memorial.
Beer, wine, cocktails to have supporting roles at ACT Black Box Studio
If all goes as planned, the curtain will soon rise on sales of beer, wine and liquor at Authentic Community Theatre's Black Box Studio in Hagerstown. The theater group recently opened the Black Box Studio at 43 S. Potomac St., just a few doors down from The Maryland Theatre. In... Read more
Richard and Phyllis Butler celebrate 65 years
INWOOD — Richard and Phyllis Butler, of Inwood, celebrated their 65th Anniversary Saturday, Aug. 21, at Williamsport Retirement Village in Williamsport, Maryland where Mr. Butler now resides. The facility is currently on lock down allowing limited visitors, but that didn’t stop the couple’s children and their spouses, grandchildren and their... Read more