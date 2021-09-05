CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hagerstown, MD

Trending lifestyle headlines in Hagerstown

Posted by 
Hagerstown Daily
Hagerstown Daily
 4 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Life in Hagerstown has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Hagerstown / heraldmailmedia.com

Maryland Department of Health plan may include Hagerstown, Salisbury hospital closures

Maryland Department of Health plan may include Hagerstown, Salisbury hospital closures

Western Maryland Hospital Center in Hagerstown and the Deer's Head Hospital Center in Salisbury could be closed under proposals in the Maryland Department of Health's facilities master plan. The Potomac Center in Maryland also could close and the Holly Center near Salisbury could be renovated in a later stage, according... Read more

Comments
avatar

Deer's head is valuable in wicomcio... From rehab to long term patients.. Why would they want to close that? and its resource

3 likes

avatar

No big lose. meeitis hospital need to be closed down . the staff there are very rude and nasty to people. ive had to go there with family . after seen how my loved ones got treated by the Doctors and Nurses there. i would never ever go back there. even if i was on my death bed. i wold take my chances at home. at least i wold have better care at home.

1 like

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hagerstown / heraldmailmedia.com

Kids and COVID: Meritus admits first pediatric patient

Kids and COVID: Meritus admits first pediatric patient

Meritus Health recorded its first pediatric COVID-19 admission this week. That follows a local and national trend of increased COVID-19 cases among those 18 and younger, according to Dr. Anand Budi with Opal Court Pediatrics. Budi, who is the medical director of hospital affairs for Meritus Health, said while children... Read more

Comments
avatar

I feel sorry for the kid. There are better facilities other than Meritus. I had an emergency surgery and my wife drove out of our way to go to Frederick Memorial.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Hagerstown / heraldmailmedia.com

Beer, wine, cocktails to have supporting roles at ACT Black Box Studio

Beer, wine, cocktails to have supporting roles at ACT Black Box Studio

If all goes as planned, the curtain will soon rise on sales of beer, wine and liquor at Authentic Community Theatre's Black Box Studio in Hagerstown. The theater group recently opened the Black Box Studio at 43 S. Potomac St., just a few doors down from The Maryland Theatre. In... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Inwood / journal-news.net

Richard and Phyllis Butler celebrate 65 years

Richard and Phyllis Butler celebrate 65 years

INWOOD — Richard and Phyllis Butler, of Inwood, celebrated their 65th Anniversary Saturday, Aug. 21, at Williamsport Retirement Village in Williamsport, Maryland where Mr. Butler now resides. The facility is currently on lock down allowing limited visitors, but that didn’t stop the couple’s children and their spouses, grandchildren and their... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hagerstown Daily

Hagerstown Daily

Hagerstown, MD
192
Followers
217
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hagerstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hagerstown, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Hagerstown, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Md Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy