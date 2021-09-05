CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Sports wrap: Longview

Longview Voice
Longview Voice
 4 days ago

(LONGVIEW, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Longview area.

We've got you covered on sporting news in your community.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Tyler / cbs19.tv

WEEK 2: East Texas high school football scoreboard

WEEK 2: East Texas high school football scoreboard

Catch Under the Lights on CBS19 at 10:15 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. on The CW. Read more

Longview / news-journal.com

The Zone: Marshall at Longview

The Zone: Marshall at Longview

MARSHALL (0-1) VS. LONGVIEW (0-1) When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lobo Stadium, Longview. Marshall: Collier Slone (110 passing yards, one passing touchdown and three interceptions) … JQ Davis (59 rushing yards and five receiving yards) … Jacorey Smith (56 receiving yards) … Domar Roberson (47 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown) … Andrew Phillips (four rushing yards) Read more

Marshall / marshallnewsmessenger.com

Mavs fall 14-0 in 111th meeting against Lobos

Mavs fall 14-0 in 111th meeting against Lobos

LONGVIEW – Friday night saw the Marshall Mavericks and Longview Lobos go head-to-head on the gridiron for the 111th time as the Mavs were able to keep it close but came up short 14-0. Marshall now holds a record of 0-2 as the Lobos are now 1-1. Marshall had 179 yards of total offense with 125 yards coming through the air and 54 on the ground. Michael Olvera led the Mavs’ passing attack by going 8-of-17 for 118 yards and one interception. Collier Slone was 2-for-6 for seven yards. JQ Davis led the team in rushing with 18 carries for 66 yards. Jacorey Smith caught seven passes for 71 yards while Domar Roberson had three receptions for 54 yards. The Mavericks finished the night with 11 first downs. Read more

Whitehouse / news-journal.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Whitehouse Volleyball Tournament, Day 1

PHOTO GALLERY: Whitehouse Volleyball Tournament, Day 1

The Whitehouse volleyball tournament began on Thursday. Teams competing included Nacogdoches, Canton, Longview, Sabine, New Diana, Spring Hill, Pleasant Grove and Whitehouse. Friday matches will include the following teams: Rusk, Big Sandy, Texas High, Lindale, Troup, North Lamar, Duncanville and Tyler High. Read more

With Longview Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Sports News
