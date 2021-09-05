CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Concord

Concord News Watch
Concord News Watch
 4 days ago

(CONCORD, NC) Concord sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Concord / wbtv.com

NHRA Pro Stock returns to zMAX Dragway at DEWALT NHRA Carolina Nationals

NHRA Pro Stock returns to zMAX Dragway at DEWALT NHRA Carolina Nationals

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From zMAX Dragway: As NHRA teams gear up for the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, Camping World Drag Racing Pro Stock competitors will return to competition at the Bellagio of Drag Strips, zMAX Dragway, at the 2021 DEWALT NHRA Carolina Nationals, Sept. 17-19. zMAX Dragway, has seen incredible competition from the stars of the Pro Stock category including reigning Pro Stock champion Erica Enders, three-time winner Greg Anderson, and NHRA rookie Dallas Glenn, who scooped up his first career win this year in Charlotte at the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. Fans of the area will be treated to competition from these ultra-sophisticated machines and some of the stars of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series circuit. Read more

Charlotte / goheels.com

Cross Country Opens With Wins At Charlotte

Cross Country Opens With Wins At Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. – The UNC men and women both took firsts Friday morning in a season-opening cross country matchup with Charlotte at Frank Liske Park. Racing on a 5K course for the Charlotte Opener, the Tar Heels took four of the top five individual spots in each race. The men... Read more

Concord / independenttribune.com

Concord officially opens first mountain biking trail

Concord officially opens first mountain biking trail

The Brown Mill Mountain Bike Trail, the first mountain bike trail in Concord, officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday evening. The trail, a project started more than four years ago, is on 36-acres of property and contains 4 miles of trail. There are features suitable for beginner through expert level riders. The trail was carved out by numerous volunteers from the community who put in thousands of hours of work. In May, the Concord City Council approved the name Brown Mill for the trail. Read more

Concord / wbtv.com

