CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute sports lineup: What’s trending

Posted by 
Terre Haute News Watch
Terre Haute News Watch
 4 days ago

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Terre Haute area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Terre Haute sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Alabama / fbschedules.com

North Alabama to open 2022 season at Indiana State

North Alabama to open 2022 season at Indiana State

The North Alabama Lions will open the 2022 season at the Indiana State Sycamores, it was officially announced on Thursday. North Alabama will travel to take on Indiana State at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Terre Haute / tribstar.com

Could be a full Valley schedule in high school football

Could be a full Valley schedule in high school football

In one way (fingers crossed), this will be the best high school football weekend in the Wabash Valley so far. As of Thursday evening, no games this week have had to be canceled for pandemic reasons — although one a week from Friday is already off the books. So enjoy. All times are EDT. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Terre Haute / tribstar.com

North loses a close one at home

North loses a close one at home

Terre Haute North's high school volleyball team went into Thursday’s match against Edgewood with intentions of bouncing back from their previous match, a five-set loss to undefeated Crawfordsville. They failed to do that as they fell 3-2 to the Mustangs at home. Coming into this contest Edgewood looked better than... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Terre Haute / tribstar.com

PREP ROUNDUP: Jones sets kill record in South victory

PREP ROUNDUP: Jones sets kill record in South victory

Courtney Jones had 16 kills, including the 1,058th of her career, to become Terre Haute South's all-time leader in that category as the Braves swept visiting Bloomfield 3-0 on Thursday. South, 9-1, competes Saturday at the Barr-Reeve Invitational. I I I. In other volleyball:. • Owen Valley 3, Clay City... Read more

Comments / 0

Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute, IN
131
Followers
221
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Terre Haute News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy