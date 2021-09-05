Terre Haute sports lineup: What’s trending

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Terre Haute area.

North Alabama to open 2022 season at Indiana State The North Alabama Lions will open the 2022 season at the Indiana State Sycamores, it was officially announced on Thursday. North Alabama will travel to take on Indiana State at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. Read more

Could be a full Valley schedule in high school football In one way (fingers crossed), this will be the best high school football weekend in the Wabash Valley so far. As of Thursday evening, no games this week have had to be canceled for pandemic reasons — although one a week from Friday is already off the books. So enjoy. All times are EDT. Read more

North loses a close one at home Terre Haute North's high school volleyball team went into Thursday’s match against Edgewood with intentions of bouncing back from their previous match, a five-set loss to undefeated Crawfordsville. They failed to do that as they fell 3-2 to the Mustangs at home. Coming into this contest Edgewood looked better than... Read more

