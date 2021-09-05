What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Chico

(CHICO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Chico, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Chico's Nameplates Ban Alpaca Fleece Following PETA Expose After lobbying the fashion firm to ditch fur, angora and mohair, PETA has convinced Chico's FAS to ban alpaca fleece from its assortment.

Worse than winter: Enloe Medical Center experiencing surge in COVID-19 patients CHICO, Calif. - The current COVID-19 spike has staff at Enloe Medical Center worried about caring for those suffering from the virus. Enloe told Action News Now the current surge in COVID-19 patients the hospital is seeing is the worst it’s been since the pandemic started. Enloe’s Chief Medical Officer,... Read more

Coronavirus is impacting those trying to recycle in Chico CHICO, Calif. - Recycling bins across Chico are filled to the top, and Waste Management is unable to empty them regularly. "I called Waste Management a couple of times, the first week we called we really got no answers other than well they will be back next week, and then they didn't show up next week so the bin has remained full, and now we have got piles of recycling building up,” Chico resident Scott Peterson said. Read more

