Chico, CA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Chico

Posted by 
Chico Updates
Chico Updates
 4 days ago

(CHICO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Chico, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Chico area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Chico / sourcingjournal.com

Chico’s Nameplates Ban Alpaca Fleece Following PETA Expose

Chico’s Nameplates Ban Alpaca Fleece Following PETA Expose

After lobbying the fashion firm to ditch fur, angora and mohair, PETA has convinced Chico’s FAS to ban alpaca fleece from its assortment. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. Read more

Chico / actionnewsnow.com

Worse than winter: Enloe Medical Center experiencing surge in COVID-19 patients

Worse than winter: Enloe Medical Center experiencing surge in COVID-19 patients

CHICO, Calif. - The current COVID-19 spike has staff at Enloe Medical Center worried about caring for those suffering from the virus. Enloe told Action News Now the current surge in COVID-19 patients the hospital is seeing is the worst it’s been since the pandemic started. Enloe’s Chief Medical Officer,... Read more

Comments
avatar

I was at prompt care and the P.A. came in and told the girl next to me that she was negative for covid but he was going to treat her as if she has it. Funny how that works.🤔💰

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

maybe if they stopped calling every cough an sniffle covid they wouldn't have an issue...

2 likes

Chico / actionnewsnow.com

Coronavirus is impacting those trying to recycle in Chico

Coronavirus is impacting those trying to recycle in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Recycling bins across Chico are filled to the top, and Waste Management is unable to empty them regularly. "I called Waste Management a couple of times, the first week we called we really got no answers other than well they will be back next week, and then they didn't show up next week so the bin has remained full, and now we have got piles of recycling building up,” Chico resident Scott Peterson said. Read more

Comments
avatar

I have no.problem with my.scheduled pick ups as a matter of fact the the homeless clean the darn things out

1 like

avatar

they have horrible customer service all you get is a message saying they received the call

Butte County / actionnewsnow.com

Medical centers across Butte County see a surge in COVID-19 testing

Medical centers across Butte County see a surge in COVID-19 testing

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One doctor at Chico Immediate Care said the clinic has been overwhelmed with trying to keep with the COVID-19 testing demand and this is a concern for some in the community. "I want people that want to be tested to get in so they can be... Read more

Comments / 0

Chico Updates

Chico Updates

Chico, CA
82
Followers
221
Post
6K+
Views
With Chico Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

