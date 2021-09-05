Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Charleston

(CHARLESTON, WV) Life in Charleston has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Kanawha County confirms another breakthrough COVID-19 death KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 176 new COVID-19 cases. Three more deaths were also reported: A 63-year-old female and a 66-year-old male who were not fully vaccinated and a 66-year-old female who was vaccinated. The numbers below reflect changes since the last report:. Total cases18,519Up... Read more

Moorefield DMV Regional Office is appointment-only through Friday, September 10 CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Moorefield DMV Regional Office will be appointment-only, beginning immediately and continuing through Friday, September 10, 2021, due to COVID-19-related exposures resulting in reduced staff in the office. Any walk-ins that need immediate assistance are encouraged to do their transactions via the online services portal at... Read more

Gov. Justice restates the importance of vaccinations CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — In his Friday COVID briefing, Gov. Justice reinforced the importance of COVID vaccinations. There is totally nothing more important than getting the vaccination. Gov. Jim Justice. Justice went on to say that three of the twelve members on his detail tested positive for COVID and that... Read more

