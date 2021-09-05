Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Charleston
Kanawha County confirms another breakthrough COVID-19 death
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 176 new COVID-19 cases. Three more deaths were also reported: A 63-year-old female and a 66-year-old male who were not fully vaccinated and a 66-year-old female who was vaccinated. The numbers below reflect changes since the last report:. Total cases18,519Up...
Those numbers reflect a little more accurate picture than what they were giving, BUT, how many positive cases are from people that weren't even sick? How many were sick? How many deaths are from people sick with COVID compared to people who died that just had COVID but weren't sick? How many that died were on a ventilator prior to their death? What I'm getting at it ... Stop trying to scare me into getting a shot of something nobody knows what it might do to me in 15, 20 years from now! Inferring that I WILL BE ON A VENTILATOR if I don't get the shot just isn't true! But it is VERY scary.
she was vaccinated and he was not. what good is the vaccine if it doesn't work correctly
Moorefield DMV Regional Office is appointment-only through Friday, September 10
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Moorefield DMV Regional Office will be appointment-only, beginning immediately and continuing through Friday, September 10, 2021, due to COVID-19-related exposures resulting in reduced staff in the office. Any walk-ins that need immediate assistance are encouraged to do their transactions via the online services portal at...
Gov. Justice restates the importance of vaccinations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — In his Friday COVID briefing, Gov. Justice reinforced the importance of COVID vaccinations. There is totally nothing more important than getting the vaccination. Gov. Jim Justice. Justice went on to say that three of the twelve members on his detail tested positive for COVID and that...
congrats to the kid who got the scholarship hope that vaccine doesn't kill him and he can actually attend college
you need to help us with stimuluus the childless remember us disabled remember vets remember every place is helping there people wv only place that the goveron can get by with fixed lottery and not helping people
West Virginia ventilator use peaks, hospitalizations predicted to surge in coming weeks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia hospitals hit their highest ventilator use ever on Friday — 111. The ICU was also heading for record numbers, just 13 people shy of its highest peak so far. According to a projection by the University of Washington, if things continue down the path...
WHY - we shouldn't care about you if you have other medical problems - you are just a scrap? So, if we carried and gave you Covid, and we are healthy - that's your tough luck? Who cares - right? nvm you are someone's Mom, Dad, G'ma, Pap, Aunt, Uncle, sibling, rtc.