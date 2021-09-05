CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports lineup: Who's winning in Merced

Merced News Beat
Merced News Beat
 4 days ago

(MERCED, CA) Merced-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Merced sports. For more stories from the Merced area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies

Merced / mercedsunstar.com

Merced may be getting a new San Jose Sharks street hockey court. Here's who will pay for it

Merced may be getting a new San Jose Sharks street hockey court. Here’s who will pay for it

Merced could soon become shark territory if the City Council approves a proposal to construct a San Jose Sharks “tealtop” youth outdoor skate rink in Applegate Park. The rink would be the latest in a series of blacktops transformed into street hockey courts by the San Jose Sharks Foundation since 1999. The foundation provides all youth hockey equipment so that local kids involved with the program can learn hockey safely and be physically active. Read more

Merced / mercedsunstar.com

Merced may be getting a new San Jose Sharks street hockey court. Here’s who will pay for it

Merced may be getting a new San Jose Sharks street hockey court. Here’s who will pay for it

Merced could soon become shark territory if the City Council approves a proposal to construct a San Jose Sharks “tealtop” youth outdoor skate rink in Applegate Park. The rink would be the latest in a series of blacktops transformed into street hockey courts by the San Jose Sharks Foundation since 1999. The foundation provides all youth hockey equipment so that local kids involved with the program can learn hockey safely and be physically active. Read more

Merced / mercedcountytimes.com

Merced College To Celebrate New Soccer Programs

Merced College To Celebrate New Soccer Programs

Merced College will celebrate its new men’s and women’s soccer programs, which will compete in the California Community Colleges Athletics Association, with a home doubleheader on Sept. 7. Merced College will host the Blue Devil Soccer Kickoff at noon. The Merced College Board of Trustees will attend, along with local... Read more

With Merced News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Comments / 0

