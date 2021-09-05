Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Merced

(MERCED, CA) Merced-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Merced sports. For more stories from the Merced area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Merced may be getting a new San Jose Sharks street hockey court. Here’s who will pay for it Merced could soon become shark territory if the City Council approves a proposal to construct a San Jose Sharks “tealtop” youth outdoor skate rink in Applegate Park. The rink would be the latest in a series of blacktops transformed into street hockey courts by the San Jose Sharks Foundation since 1999. The foundation provides all youth hockey equipment so that local kids involved with the program can learn hockey safely and be physically active. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Merced may be getting a new San Jose Sharks street hockey court. Here’s who will pay for it Merced could soon become shark territory if the City Council approves a proposal to construct a San Jose Sharks “tealtop” youth outdoor skate rink in Applegate Park. The rink would be the latest in a series of blacktops transformed into street hockey courts by the San Jose Sharks Foundation since 1999. The foundation provides all youth hockey equipment so that local kids involved with the program can learn hockey safely and be physically active. Read more

TRENDING NOW