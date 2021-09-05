CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

The lineup: Sports news in Lafayette

Lafayette Post
Lafayette Post
 4 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Lafayette-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

West Lafayette / southbendtribune.com

Purdue football season opener offers revamped defense, newcomers, return of fans

Purdue football season opener offers revamped defense, newcomers, return of fans

WEST LAFAYETTE – The word fans had barely come out of the reporter’s mouth when Jaylan Alexander’s face lit up. “You see the smile on my face as soon as you said it. I can't wait,” Purdue’s senior linebacker said. “We missed the fans.”. The fans were kept away from... Read more

Lafayette / chatsports.com

Yankees’ 2021 first-round pick Trey Sweeney is already dominating

Yankees’ 2021 first-round pick Trey Sweeney is already dominating

Lafayette Aviators second baseman Trey Sweeney (2) fields the ball during the seventh inning of a regular season prospect league baseball game, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette. Bbh Aviators Vs Springfield Sliders. When the New York Yankees used the 20th overall pick of the 2021 MLB... Read more

Lafayette / youtube.com

KELL 2113 Clayton Richard 2830 20210903

KELL 2113 Clayton Richard 2830 20210903

