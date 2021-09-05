Trending lifestyle headlines in Lynchburg

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Life in Lynchburg has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Centra Health reports 95 total COVID-19 patients at hospitals as of Wednesday LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Officials from Centra Health shared a variety of new information on Wednesday, including the number of COVID-19 patients at their hospitals in central and Southside Virginia, as well as effective ways to determine your best option for medical care based on your symptoms. Centra is reporting... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Liberty University sees more than 200 people get first dose at COVID-19 vaccine clinic LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University attempted to slow the on-campus spread of the Delta variant by hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students, faculty, and staff. A spokesperson tells 10 News that more than 200 people received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine on Friday. This comes as the... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Lynchburg community answers the call: Snacks for cancer patients! LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A community came together to overwhelming answer a call to action: Snacks for cancer patients!. Centra posted an image of the Pearson Cancer Center pantry loaded with an assortment of snacks thanks to community donations. According to Centra, a patient at the Pearson Cancer Center put... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE