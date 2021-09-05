CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Lynchburg

Lynchburg Dispatch
Lynchburg Dispatch
 4 days ago

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Life in Lynchburg has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Officials from Centra Health shared a variety of new information on Wednesday, including the number of COVID-19 patients at their hospitals in central and Southside Virginia, as well as effective ways to determine your best option for medical care based on your symptoms. Centra is reporting... Read more

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University attempted to slow the on-campus spread of the Delta variant by hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students, faculty, and staff. A spokesperson tells 10 News that more than 200 people received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine on Friday. This comes as the... Read more

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A community came together to overwhelming answer a call to action: Snacks for cancer patients!. Centra posted an image of the Pearson Cancer Center pantry loaded with an assortment of snacks thanks to community donations. According to Centra, a patient at the Pearson Cancer Center put... Read more

After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

With Lynchburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

