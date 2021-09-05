Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Jackson

(JACKSON, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Jackson area.

“Guns Down, Gloves Up”, Yardables Summer Bash Set For This Saturday Kendall Brown and Allen Anderson have formed a group called “Yardables”. The mission is to quell gun violence around Jackson, and release any anger that one might have in a boxing ring. Yardables will host an all day event this Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm. The event will be in 2 parts, and will feature food trucks, police officers in dunk tanks, bounce houses, and live music. It will take place at The Commercial Exchange Building on East Michigan Ave… Read more

Jackson-area football highlights: Jonesville racks up 544 yards in win over Homer JACKSON – The Jonesville offense exploded for 544 total yards, as the Comets rolled to an impressive 52-21 win over Homer in Big Eight Conference action Thursday night. Cowen Keller was 11-for-16 passing for 227 yards and three touchdowns to power the Jonesville offense, while Curtis Knapp caught five passes for 164 yards and one touchdown, Brady Wright caught five passes for 38 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Scholfield added a 25-yard reception. Read more

Grand Ledge leaves Jackson scoreless in dominant fashion GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It was a special night for Grand Ledge football as the Comets welcomed back their 2000 State Champion team at the game. The year 2000 team was the good luck charm Thursday evening. Grand Ledge was up 39-0 at half... Jackson got the ball after... Read more

