Jackson, MI

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Jackson

Jackson Digest
Jackson Digest
 4 days ago

(JACKSON, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Jackson area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Jackson sports. For more stories from the Jackson area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Jackson / wkhm.com

“Guns Down, Gloves Up”, Yardables Summer Bash Set For This Saturday

Kendall Brown and Allen Anderson have formed a group called “Yardables”. The mission is to quell gun violence around Jackson, and release any anger that one might have in a boxing ring. Yardables will host an all day event this Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm. The event will be in 2 parts, and will feature food trucks, police officers in dunk tanks, bounce houses, and live music. It will take place at The Commercial Exchange Building on East Michigan Ave… Read more

Jonesville / mlive.com

Jackson-area football highlights: Jonesville racks up 544 yards in win over Homer

JACKSON – The Jonesville offense exploded for 544 total yards, as the Comets rolled to an impressive 52-21 win over Homer in Big Eight Conference action Thursday night. Cowen Keller was 11-for-16 passing for 227 yards and three touchdowns to power the Jonesville offense, while Curtis Knapp caught five passes for 164 yards and one touchdown, Brady Wright caught five passes for 38 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Scholfield added a 25-yard reception. Read more

Grand Ledge / wilx.com

Grand Ledge leaves Jackson scoreless in dominant fashion

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It was a special night for Grand Ledge football as the Comets welcomed back their 2000 State Champion team at the game. The year 2000 team was the good luck charm Thursday evening. Grand Ledge was up 39-0 at half... Jackson got the ball after... Read more

Jackson / mlive.com

Photos from Jackson Northwest at Parma Western high school football game

JACKSON, MI – Parma Western High School hosted Jackson Northwest High School for a football game Thursday. The temperature cooled off to a welcome 73 degrees after last week’s heat and fans were buzzing with the energy of fall football. Northwest scored the first touchdown of the game with an... Read more

