What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Daytona Beach

Volusia, Flagler counties reported more COVID deaths so far in 2021, than all of 2020 Volusia and Flagler counties have already reported more COVID-19 deaths this year than in all of 2020, according to data provided by the Florida Department of Health. Since Jan. 1, Volusia County has reported 609 COVID-19 deaths, a 35% increase over the 449 coronavirus deaths reported in 2020. The county had a total of 1,058 deaths as of Wednesday, Sept. 1. Read more

Procession set for Friday for Flagler County Corrections deputy who died of COVID-19 Residents are invited to line the procession route on Friday morning in honor of Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Deputy Paul Luciano, who died from complications related to COVID-19. Luciano, 60, died Aug. 26 at AdventHealth Palm Coast after battling the virus for 3 1/2 weeks. Luciano joined the Flagler... Read more

Free mobile COVID-19 testing sites opening in Deltona & Daytona Beach to help with surge Two new pop-up coronavirus testing clinics are opening in Volusia County's biggest cities to help respond to the surge in COVID-19 cases that has caused appointments to book up several days in advance for weeks. In Daytona Beach, the private company Curative will operate a testing site weekdays from 9... Read more

