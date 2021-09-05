CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Daytona Beach

Posted by 
Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 4 days ago

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Life in Daytona Beach has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Daytona Beach area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Volusia County / news-journalonline.com

Volusia, Flagler counties reported more COVID deaths so far in 2021, than all of 2020

Volusia, Flagler counties reported more COVID deaths so far in 2021, than all of 2020

Volusia and Flagler counties have already reported more COVID-19 deaths this year than in all of 2020, according to data provided by the Florida Department of Health. Since Jan. 1, Volusia County has reported 609 COVID-19 deaths, a 35% increase over the 449 coronavirus deaths reported in 2020. The county had a total of 1,058 deaths as of Wednesday, Sept. 1. Read more

Comments
avatar

Wonder how many years it will take DeSantis to get a grip on the virus. Imagine if he had to solve the country's massive problems.

2 likes 3 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Flagler County / news-journalonline.com

Procession set for Friday for Flagler County Corrections deputy who died of COVID-19

Procession set for Friday for Flagler County Corrections deputy who died of COVID-19

Residents are invited to line the procession route on Friday morning in honor of Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Deputy Paul Luciano, who died from complications related to COVID-19. Luciano, 60, died Aug. 26 at AdventHealth Palm Coast after battling the virus for 3 1/2 weeks. Luciano joined the Flagler... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Daytona Beach / news-journalonline.com

Free mobile COVID-19 testing sites opening in Deltona & Daytona Beach to help with surge

Free mobile COVID-19 testing sites opening in Deltona & Daytona Beach to help with surge

Two new pop-up coronavirus testing clinics are opening in Volusia County's biggest cities to help respond to the surge in COVID-19 cases that has caused appointments to book up several days in advance for weeks. In Daytona Beach, the private company Curative will operate a testing site weekdays from 9... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Volusia County / newsdaytonabeach.com

Two COVID-19 Testing Sites To Open In Volusia County

Two COVID-19 Testing Sites To Open In Volusia County

Daytona Beach, FL - With a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and an increased demand for testing, Volusia County officials—in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County and city partners—have contracted with private companies to open two testing sites within the area. According to an email from... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach, FL
218
Followers
224
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Daytona Beach Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Daytona Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fl Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy