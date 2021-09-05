What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Daytona Beach
Volusia, Flagler counties reported more COVID deaths so far in 2021, than all of 2020
Volusia and Flagler counties have already reported more COVID-19 deaths this year than in all of 2020, according to data provided by the Florida Department of Health. Since Jan. 1, Volusia County has reported 609 COVID-19 deaths, a 35% increase over the 449 coronavirus deaths reported in 2020. The county had a total of 1,058 deaths as of Wednesday, Sept. 1. Read more
Procession set for Friday for Flagler County Corrections deputy who died of COVID-19
Residents are invited to line the procession route on Friday morning in honor of Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Deputy Paul Luciano, who died from complications related to COVID-19. Luciano, 60, died Aug. 26 at AdventHealth Palm Coast after battling the virus for 3 1/2 weeks. Luciano joined the Flagler... Read more
Free mobile COVID-19 testing sites opening in Deltona & Daytona Beach to help with surge
Two new pop-up coronavirus testing clinics are opening in Volusia County's biggest cities to help respond to the surge in COVID-19 cases that has caused appointments to book up several days in advance for weeks. In Daytona Beach, the private company Curative will operate a testing site weekdays from 9... Read more
Two COVID-19 Testing Sites To Open In Volusia County
Daytona Beach, FL - With a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and an increased demand for testing, Volusia County officials—in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County and city partners—have contracted with private companies to open two testing sites within the area. According to an email from... Read more