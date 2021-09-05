Lifestyle wrap: Scranton

(SCRANTON, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Scranton, from fashion updates to viral videos.

La Festa Italiana is back in Scranton A decades-old Scranton tradition is back this Labor Day Weekend after being canceled due to COVID in 2020. Read more

These Are the Counties in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

Views of the Valley: Celebrating 150 years of supporting county physicians The Lackawanna County Medical Society is a nonprofit organization founded more than 150 years ago to promote physician well being and foster excellence in community medical care. From the solo practitioner hanging out a shingle in front of his home office in 1870s Scranton to the partner in a mutli-specialty... Read more

