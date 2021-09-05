CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scranton, PA

Lifestyle wrap: Scranton

Posted by 
Scranton News Alert
Scranton News Alert
 4 days ago

(SCRANTON, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Scranton, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Scranton / wnep.com

La Festa Italiana is back in Scranton

La Festa Italiana is back in Scranton

A decades-old Scranton tradition is back this Labor Day Weekend after being canceled due to COVID in 2020. Read more

Comments
avatar

What about COVID 2021? Little kids have to wear masks in schools on planes Disney world federal buildings but mask no mandate for Italian festival ? Keep you children safe?

2 replies

avatar

Yes can't wait for Sunday it's going to be a fun day with lots of food and pizza and drinks 🎶🎵 music for sure 😎

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Scranton / 247wallst.com

These Are the Counties in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

These Are the Counties in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

Comments
avatar

Vaccine should be a choice!! You get sick with covid!! Then deal with that choice as well!!

1 like 1 dislike

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Lackawanna County / thevalleyadvantage.com

Views of the Valley: Celebrating 150 years of supporting county physicians

Views of the Valley: Celebrating 150 years of supporting county physicians

The Lackawanna County Medical Society is a nonprofit organization founded more than 150 years ago to promote physician well being and foster excellence in community medical care. From the solo practitioner hanging out a shingle in front of his home office in 1870s Scranton to the partner in a mutli-specialty... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Scranton / accessnepa.com

La Festa Italiana returns to downtown Scranton

La Festa Italiana returns to downtown Scranton

Celebrate Italian culture, cuisine and community in a family-friendly environment at Scranton’s La Festa Italiana. The festival begins its 45th season on Lackawanna County Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton during Labor Day weekend: Friday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5th, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Scranton News Alert

Scranton News Alert

Scranton, PA
121
Followers
224
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Scranton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Scranton, PA
Scranton, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy