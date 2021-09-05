Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Idaho Falls

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Idaho Falls sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

FOOTBALL: Matchups to watch for in Week 2 Week 2 offers another batch of intriguing games and storylines to watch. Here is a sampling. Last week, Idaho Falls earned a win for the first time since October 2019, following up a winless season with a season-opening victory over Hillcrest. But things hardly get easier for the Tigers, who host Blackfoot in Week 2.

Skyline bounces back, runs away from Thunder Ridge with 39-18 win IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Coming off of an opening week loss to Green Canyon, Skyline bounced back in a big way Friday night with a 39-18 victory at Thunder Ridge. The defending 4A state champs were off and running from the first play in this game, quite literally. On...

Friday Night Lights with Fred Davis This is a big weekend for football. It is often said that teams will improve more between the first and second games than at any other time of the year. If that is truly the case, there could be some really good football being played between Sugar City and Declo to the west and from Sugar City and Soda Springs to the south. That being said, it would be very tough to improve on the offensive effort that the Snake River Panthers put forth in their win over Kimberly last Friday night.

