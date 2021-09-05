CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls News Alert
Idaho Falls News Alert
 4 days ago

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Idaho Falls sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Idaho Falls sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Idaho Falls / postregister.com

FOOTBALL: Matchups to watch for in Week 2

FOOTBALL: Matchups to watch for in Week 2

Week 2 offers another batch of intriguing games and storylines to watch. Here is a sampling. Last week, Idaho Falls earned a win for the first time since October 2019, following up a winless season with a season-opening victory over Hillcrest. But things hardly get easier for the Tigers, who host Blackfoot in Week 2. Read more

Idaho Falls / localnews8.com

Skyline bounces back, runs away from Thunder Ridge with 39-18 win

Skyline bounces back, runs away from Thunder Ridge with 39-18 win

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Coming off of an opening week loss to Green Canyon, Skyline bounced back in a big way Friday night with a 39-18 victory at Thunder Ridge. The defending 4A state champs were off and running from the first play in this game, quite literally. On... Read more

Idaho Falls / postregister.com

Friday Night Lights with Fred Davis

Friday Night Lights with Fred Davis

This is a big weekend for football. It is often said that teams will improve more between the first and second games than at any other time of the year. If that is truly the case, there could be some really good football being played between Sugar City and Declo to the west and from Sugar City and Soda Springs to the south. That being said, it would be very tough to improve on the offensive effort that the Snake River Panthers put forth in their win over Kimberly last Friday night. Read more

Billings / localnews8.com

Chukars lose third straight game with 5-4 loss against Billings

Chukars lose third straight game with 5-4 loss against Billings

BILLINGS, Montana (KIFI) - The playoff chase continues to heat up in the Pioneer League, but the Chukars are stumbling at the right time after their third straight loss, a 5-4 defeat to Billings. The Chuks are all but out of contention for first in the northern division standings, but they can still get into the playoffs. Read more

