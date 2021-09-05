CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls News Beat
Wichita Falls News Beat
 4 days ago

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Wichita Falls / newschannel6now.com

WFISD COVID tracker shows 286 active COVID-19 cases

WFISD COVID tracker shows 286 active COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD's COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 286 active COVID-19 cases within the district. 247 of those cases are students and 39 are staff members. The highest totals come from Hirschi High School, Rider High School and McNiel Middle School.

Wichita County / newschannel6now.com

Health district talks Wichita County COVID-19 spike

Health district talks Wichita County COVID-19 spike

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For about the past month, it feels like there have been more and more cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County every day. Nearly 700 more people have already tested positive this week. Amy Fagan, the assistant director of the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public

Wichita County / texomashomepage.com

Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Nala!

Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Nala!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nala is a five-year-old German Shepherd mix who is calm, affectionate, and gentle. She loves to get active, stays calm in new settings, and is looking for a forever home!. Nala is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County. 4360 Old Iowa Park Rd. Wichita

Wichita Falls / newschannel6now.com

Echo and Calamity are looking for their forever home

Echo and Calamity are looking for their forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to Echo and Calamity, furry friends who are looking for a forever home. Calamity is a sweet calico female, while her brother Echo is black and white. Our anchor Alyssa was delighted to point out that both siblings have markings that look slightly like mustaches near their mouths -- we all agree that it makes them even cuter!

