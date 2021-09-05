CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Davenport

Davenport Digest
Davenport Digest
 4 days ago

(DAVENPORT, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Davenport, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Davenport / wqad.com

Families welcome first, new park in Davenport neighborhood

Families welcome first, new park in Davenport neighborhood

A brand new park opened in the Jersey Farms subdivision on the northeast side of Davenport.

Davenport / kwqc.com

Protestors against hospital vaccine mandate seen wearing Star of David, Rabbi expresses frustration

Protestors against hospital vaccine mandate seen wearing Star of David, Rabbi expresses frustration

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At two Quad City protests against hospital vaccine mandates, various demonstrators were seen holding signs that included the Star of David and comparing the mandate to Nazis. This was at UnityPoint Health Trinity and Genesis Hospitals, where over 200 protestors vocalized their disposition towards the hospitals requiring their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Davenport / davenportjournal.com

Local residents celebrated the grand opening of a new park in Davenport

Local residents celebrated the grand opening of a new park in Davenport

Davenport, IA – According to the statement, the new park opened on Thursday in the Jersey Farms subdivision. Officials say that the nine-acre park includes a playground, walking trail and pavilion. This is the first park in the Jersey Farms neighborhood throughout a growing area.

Davenport / kwqc.com

QC COVID-19 Coalition holds media briefing Friday morning

QC COVID-19 Coalition holds media briefing Friday morning

(KWQC) - The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition held a media briefing Friday regarding the stress health systems say they are under while treating an influx of seriously ill COVID-19 patients. Here is a recap of the briefing:. ICUs are full with younger patients than earlier in pandemic.

yeah I like those low numbers it's just going to fill up these hospitals. SMH!

Davenport Digest

Davenport Digest

Davenport, IA
