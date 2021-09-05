Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Davenport
(DAVENPORT, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Davenport, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Protestors against hospital vaccine mandate seen wearing Star of David, Rabbi expresses frustration
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At two Quad City protests against hospital vaccine mandates, various demonstrators were seen holding signs that included the Star of David and comparing the mandate to Nazis. This was at UnityPoint Health Trinity and Genesis Hospitals, where over 200 protestors vocalized their disposition towards the hospitals requiring their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more
Local residents celebrated the grand opening of a new park in Davenport
Davenport, IA – According to the statement, the new park opened on Thursday in the Jersey Farms subdivision. Officials say that the nine-acre park includes a playground, walking trail and pavilion. This is the first park in the Jersey Farms neighborhood throughout a growing area. The opening of the park... Read more
QC COVID-19 Coalition holds media briefing Friday morning
(KWQC) - The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition held a media briefing Friday regarding the stress health systems say they are under while treating an influx of seriously ill COVID-19 patients. Here is a recap of the briefing:. ICUs are full with younger patients than earlier in pandemic. Remarks from Dr.... Read more
