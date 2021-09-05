CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Grand Junction

Posted by 
Grand Junction News Alert
 4 days ago

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Grand Junction / coloradonewsline.com

Some schools have tightened COVID-19 policies. Colorado Mesa University has loosened them.

Colorado Mesa University has done things differently since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this academic year is no different. Unlike many other institutions of higher education in Colorado — including the University of Colorado system, University of Northern Colorado, and Colorado State University Fort Collins — CMU is not requiring the COVID-19 vaccine […] The post Some schools have tightened COVID-19 policies. Colorado Mesa University has loosened them.  appeared first on Colorado Newsline. Read more

Comments
avatar

We have the best school In the entire state hands down. We are treated like adults who are capable of making informed decisions about our OWN health. Colorado Mesa does not need the support of media like “Colorado news line” they have the support of the majority of the people in this state. Because the majority of people are fed up. Even your average liberal will tell you that mask and vaccine mandates are unethical. Coercion for vaccine violates the very first article of the Nuremberg Code. It is a human rights crime. No matter how they try to spin it.

2 replies

avatar

Keep it up CMU! Great article. I'm from illinois and it feels like prison here. CMU is following the real science and thinking critically on their own! Cases may be spiking but deaths are way down--not even close to what it was in spring 2020. Current research shows masks do not make a difference and people with natural immunity were 27% less likely to be reinfected with covid. But the left just says "Shut up. wear a mask. get vaxed. don't ask questions". Not a free society....but CMU keep it up. Stay strong and level headed. I want my 3 kids to go to CMU.BTW...when does it cool off by you? man, we dirt bike out by you in summer and it's hot, hot , hot!

1 like

Grand Junction / kjct8.com

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Buddy’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our pet of the week, Buddy!. His bio: “I am very sweet, and love to be right next to my people. Your space is my space! I love to go for walks, but I am easily distracted, so bring treats to keep me from pulling you around. But make sure the treats fit my special diet. I do like to dig in the yard when I don’t have my favorite squeaky, stuffed toy or my people. I’ve always been the center of attention so if you have a dog, I will need to meet them first.” Read more

Grand Junction / kjct8.com

Ale trail app mixing beer and philanthropy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Rotary club has partnered with local breweries to combine the city’s love of beer and philanthropy. Through the Donor Trail app, people buying beer around town can direct the net proceeds to local charities. People download the free Donor Trail app and... Read more

Colorado / mix1043fm.com

25 Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants That Blow Tourists Away

Got friends or family headed to western Colorado for a visit? They are going to come hungry for the best of the Western Slope. Who better than to help put together a list of great area restaurants than our amazing audience? You are always one of the best references we could ask for. Read more

Comments / 0

 

