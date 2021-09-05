Sports wrap: San Angelo
(SAN ANGELO, TX) San Angelo sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more San Angelo sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Lions fall to Angelo State in season opener
No. 21 Lindenwood suffered a 40-20 loss to the Angelo State Rams (San Angelo, Texas) in their first game since 2019. This was the first time Lindenwood faced off against the Rams in a regular season contest. The Lions got off to a rough start early in the first quarter,... Read more
First-Half Scoring Barrage Sees #3 Belles Open Season with Win
SAN ANGELO – An offensive onslaught of four first-half goals from the Belles saw them claim victory in their opening match of the 2021 season, downing Colorado Christian by a score of 5-1. Coming off a spring season that saw the Belles double their opponents' shot attempts on average, the third-ranked team in the country one-upped themselves, outshooting the Cougars 15-5, with 10 of the Belles shots coming on target. Read more
Rams Defeat No. 21 Lindenwood on the Road to Open the Season
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Angelo State University football team strung together an offensive showcase to open the 2021 season, defeating 21st-ranked Lindenwood 40-20 on the road on Thursday night. The Rams improve to 1-0 to start the season for the fifth consecutive time, winning the opening game of the... Read more
HIGHLIGHTS: #3 ASU opens soccer season with offensive showcase
SAN ANGELO – The 3rd ranked Angelo State Belles soccer team starts the regular season with a 5-1 win over Colorado Christian on Thursday night. ASU held a 4-1 lead at halftime, and added one more in the second half. Five different Belles found the back of the net. Kylie... Read more
Comments / 0