CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Angelo, TX

Sports wrap: San Angelo

Posted by 
San Angelo News Flash
San Angelo News Flash
 4 days ago

(SAN ANGELO, TX) San Angelo sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more San Angelo sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
San Angelo / lindenlink.com

Lions fall to Angelo State in season opener

Lions fall to Angelo State in season opener

No. 21 Lindenwood suffered a 40-20 loss to the Angelo State Rams (San Angelo, Texas) in their first game since 2019. This was the first time Lindenwood faced off against the Rams in a regular season contest. The Lions got off to a rough start early in the first quarter,... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
San Angelo / angelosports.com

First-Half Scoring Barrage Sees #3 Belles Open Season with Win

First-Half Scoring Barrage Sees #3 Belles Open Season with Win

SAN ANGELO – An offensive onslaught of four first-half goals from the Belles saw them claim victory in their opening match of the 2021 season, downing Colorado Christian by a score of 5-1. Coming off a spring season that saw the Belles double their opponents' shot attempts on average, the third-ranked team in the country one-upped themselves, outshooting the Cougars 15-5, with 10 of the Belles shots coming on target. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
San Angelo / sanangelolive.com

Rams Defeat No. 21 Lindenwood on the Road to Open the Season

Rams Defeat No. 21 Lindenwood on the Road to Open the Season

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Angelo State University football team strung together an offensive showcase to open the 2021 season, defeating 21st-ranked Lindenwood 40-20 on the road on Thursday night. The Rams improve to 1-0 to start the season for the fifth consecutive time, winning the opening game of the... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
San Angelo / conchovalleyhomepage.com

HIGHLIGHTS: #3 ASU opens soccer season with offensive showcase

HIGHLIGHTS: #3 ASU opens soccer season with offensive showcase

SAN ANGELO – The 3rd ranked Angelo State Belles soccer team starts the regular season with a 5-1 win over Colorado Christian on Thursday night. ASU held a 4-1 lead at halftime, and added one more in the second half. Five different Belles found the back of the net. Kylie... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo, TX
129
Followers
223
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Angelo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy