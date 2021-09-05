CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill sports lineup: What’s trending

Rock Hill Digest
Rock Hill Digest
 4 days ago

(ROCK HILL, SC) Rock Hill-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Rock Hill sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Rock Hill / heraldonline.com

‘We know where we are’: Legion football falls in 2021 debut to No. 2 Gray Collegiate

‘We know where we are’: Legion football falls in 2021 debut to No. 2 Gray Collegiate

Offer a true but rose-tinted postgame analysis of Legion Collegiate’s first game in its first season in its new era, and head coach Strait Herron will politely smile but not mince his words. “It’s the little things,” the coach, who this decade has won five state championships and helped grow... Read more

Rock Hill / heraldonline.com

Oak Hill / youtube.com

Oak Hill vs. Rock Hill - SENIOR NIGHT! - Highschool Football

Oak Hill vs. Rock Hill - SENIOR NIGHT! - Highschool Football

Watch as Oak Hill takes on Rock Hill in their second home game of the 2021 season. Tonight is also a special night as we honor our Seniors! Read more

York County / gaffneyledger.com

Local football games cancelled

Local football games cancelled

The 2021 high school football season is starting to resemble the shortened and COVID-plagued 2020 season. Gaffney High officials announced Thursday afternoon it was unable to find a replacement game for tonight after its scheduled game at Rock Hill was cancelled due to COVID-19 related issues at the York County school. Gaffney head coach Dan Jones said furious attempts to […] Read more

