Trending lifestyle headlines in Fargo

In poorly vaccinated North Dakota, tale of east and west
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s vaccination picture is defined by a vertical line that runs from the Canadian border to South Dakota via Jamestown. To the east, health officials say, the rates are fair to poor. To the west, they’re worse. Twenty-two counties, all in the eastern third of... Read more
Gee I wonder why ?? I know people who had horrible adverse reactions one of which got a blood clot from the phizor vaccine upon the first dose yeah the phizor not J&J there’s horrible side effects anther friend of mine breaks into full body sweats now everyday after getting the phizor vaccine she’s 30 I know others that didn’t have bad effects but it’s like a roll of the dice and the the so-called breakthrough infections are massive because guess what gee idk maybe it’s because it was developed in under a year and now FDA approved so quickly I can think of a lot of FDA approved drugs that have been taken off the market because they turned out not so great after all the problem is with the dishonesty if we weren’t lied to constantly and told one thing then another people would have gotten the vaccine rt away most likely
Might as well get the shot now according to our gov. hospitals are over crowded now! You either perish by the shot or because there no room at the "inn"!
Two more restaurants report being conned by ‘spilled wine scammer’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two more restaurants have come forward after they say they were also swindled by a man with a scheme involving spilled wine and fake receipts. It’s a story Valley News Live first brought to you on Wednesday when four different downtown bars and restaurants stated they had recently been hit by the ‘spilled wine scammer.’ Read more
Essentia warns of COVID outbreaks if schools don’t adopt universal masking
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a Sept. 2 letter to school leaders, several Essentia doctors shared their concerns about the possibility of a massive COVID-19 outbreak in schools, should universal masking not be adopted. “This could quickly overwhelm our pediatric hospitals locally and may end up leading to... Read more
ive already heard of 1 student in williston high teat positive and ive been told by school staff that they will "NOT"notify parents of the students of a positive
follow the money trail people. 14.6 billion for Pfizer in the 1st quarter. Up 45 percent as a company this year. For a free shot someone is getting paid.
WFPS has lower COVID-19 positivity rate than FPS despite no mask requirement
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite having a mask mandate in place, the Fargo school district has a higher percentage of students testing positive for COVID-19 than the West Fargo school district where masks are optional. Of the 11,400+ students in the Fargo school district 36 have tested positive... Read more