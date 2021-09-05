CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Your Redding lifestyle news

Redding News Flash
 4 days ago

(REDDING, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Redding, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Redding / krcrtv.com

Ivermectin flying off shelves in Redding despite warnings from health officials

REDDING, Calif. — Joe Rogen, an American comedian and podcast host, announced Wednesday that he took Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug, to treat his recent COVID-19 infection. This is after health officials have repeatedly warned people that it should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19. Ivermectin has not been approved by the FDA or the CDC to prevent or treat COVID-19. But unfortunately, it hasn’t stopped people in Shasta County from buying this drug right off the shelves. Read more

avatar

Why don't people just start taking vitamin C and D and a multi vitamin. Keep your immune system in good health.

3 likes 1 dislike

avatar

I give my dogs heart worm pills for that are Ivermectin. It's a Animal Dewormer, It does nothing for you in regards to flu or virus. But if you have worms...Contact your Doctor for the correct medicine.

3 likes 2 dislikes

Shasta County / actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County schools impacted by coronavirus

REDDING, Calif. - Rising Covid-19 cases on Shasta County campuses are overwhelming schools trying to stick to safety protocols. The Shasta County Office of Education said it is seeing an increased transmission rate among kids. “This is clearly a different covid reality than where we were last year at this... Read more

avatar

should have never opened schools .you still have time to close them before winter time .it will be hard but the right thing to do to slow the spread of corona . no magic pill . children should come first .

1 like

Shasta County / actionnewsnow.com

Coronavirus impacting Shasta County hospitals and health clinics

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The coronavirus is bearing down on local hospitals and clinics as cases are rising in Shasta County. Shasta County Health and Humans Services (SCHHS) reported 84 were hospitalized for COVID-19 and 26 were admitted into ICU on Sept. 1. It reported one death, which was a man in his 40s. Read more

Redding / actionnewsnow.com

Redding restaurant expects business to pick up

REDDING, Calif. - The Cascade Theater is bringing back live performances and guests returning, restaurants around the area are looking forward to the foot traffic that the theater will bring to Downtown Redding. “It'll definitely bring in more people, it also brings in customers who might have known about us,”... Read more

With Redding News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

