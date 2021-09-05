Your Redding lifestyle news

(REDDING, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Redding, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Ivermectin flying off shelves in Redding despite warnings from health officials REDDING, Calif. — Joe Rogen, an American comedian and podcast host, announced Wednesday that he took Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug, to treat his recent COVID-19 infection. This is after health officials have repeatedly warned people that it should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19. Ivermectin has not been approved by the FDA or the CDC to prevent or treat COVID-19. But unfortunately, it hasn’t stopped people in Shasta County from buying this drug right off the shelves. Read more

Shasta County schools impacted by coronavirus REDDING, Calif. - Rising Covid-19 cases on Shasta County campuses are overwhelming schools trying to stick to safety protocols. The Shasta County Office of Education said it is seeing an increased transmission rate among kids. “This is clearly a different covid reality than where we were last year at this... Read more

Coronavirus impacting Shasta County hospitals and health clinics SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The coronavirus is bearing down on local hospitals and clinics as cases are rising in Shasta County. Shasta County Health and Humans Services (SCHHS) reported 84 were hospitalized for COVID-19 and 26 were admitted into ICU on Sept. 1. It reported one death, which was a man in his 40s. Read more

