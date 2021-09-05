Your Greenville lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville Dispatch
 4 days ago

(GREENVILLE, NC) Life in Greenville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Greenville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Greenville

East Carolina identifies COVID-19 clusters in 10 of its 15 residence halls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University on Friday released a notification of COVID-19 cluster cases in 10 of its 15 residence halls. The release states there are coronavirus clusters, meaning five or more cases, in Scott Residence Hall (10 cases), Legacy Residence Hall (five cases), Tyler Residence hall (six cases), Jones Residence Hall (six cases), Fletcher Residence Hall (eight cases), Greene Residence Hall (six cases), White Residence Hall (nine cases), and Umstead Residence Hall (seven cases).

That is bad ...at least they are find and following to make the requirements for quarantine. God bless all this young kids in Universidades.

Greenville

Vidant Health announces third COVID-19 shot for some people

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Friday, officials with Vidant Health said that a third COVID-19 shot can be schedule for immunocompromised people. Moderately or severely immunocompromised people can schedule a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment through Vidant Health by calling 252-847-8000. A third dose may prevent serious and...

Greenville

Pediatric COVID cases and other illnesses on the rise in the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -We're about two weeks into another pandemic school year and pediatric hospitals across the nation are seeing an increase in the number of kids hospitalized for COVID-19. The American Academy of Pediatrics reports as of last week, about 204,000 new child cases were reported, which makes it the second week the level of child cases matches that of the winter surge of 2020-21.

Greenville

Health officials advise unvaccinated Americans not to travel Labor Day weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Millions of Americans are expected to hit the road or take to the skies this holiday weekend, but doctors are urging those not vaccinated not to travel. As hospitals continue to admit an influx of COVID-19 positive patients, infectious disease physician Dr. Thomas Ryan Gallaher is...

Greenville Dispatch

With Greenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

