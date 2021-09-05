Your Greenville lifestyle news

(GREENVILLE, NC) Life in Greenville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

TOP VIEWED

East Carolina identifies COVID-19 clusters in 10 of its 15 residence halls GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University on Friday released a notification of COVID-19 cluster cases in 10 of its 15 residence halls. The release states there are coronavirus clusters, meaning five or more cases, in Scott Residence Hall (10 cases), Legacy Residence Hall (five cases), Tyler Residence hall (six cases), Jones Residence Hall (six cases), Fletcher Residence Hall (eight cases), Greene Residence Hall (six cases), White Residence Hall (nine cases), and Umstead Residence Hall (seven cases). Read more

LATEST NEWS

Vidant Health announces third COVID-19 shot for some people GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Friday, officials with Vidant Health said that a third COVID-19 shot can be schedule for immunocompromised people. Moderately or severely immunocompromised people can schedule a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment through Vidant Health by calling 252-847-8000. A third dose may prevent serious and... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Pediatric COVID cases and other illnesses on the rise in the east GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -We’re about two weeks into another pandemic school year and pediatric hospitals across the nation are seeing an increase in the number of kids hospitalized for COVID-19. The American Academy of Pediatrics reports as of last week, about 204,000 new child cases were reported, which makes it the second week the level of child cases matches that of the winter surge of 2020-21. Read more

TRENDING NOW