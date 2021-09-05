CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa Times
 4 days ago

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Tuscaloosa-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Tuscaloosa sports. For more stories from the Tuscaloosa area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

18th national championship home dedicated in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa dedicated its 18th national championship house in Tuscaloosa Thursday. It’s a very special day for Joselyn Hamner and her family. “It started with a slab and now its something beautiful and I can’t wait to see the inside,” Hamner told reporters prior to the ceremony. Her family’s ability to move into a new house was made possible by the Nick’s Kids Foundation. Read more

DeVonta Smith Well Serve as an Honorary Captain on Saturday

Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith will serve as an honorary captain this Saturday as the Crimson Tide kickoff the 2021 season against the Miami Hurricanes. Smith enjoyed an illustrious career at the University of Alabama, putting together one of the greatest careers for wide receiver in college football history. Read more

Nick and Terry Saban's charity officially dedicates 18th Habitat for Humanity home

Nick's Kids Foundation and Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa are now officially 18 for 18. Nick and Terry Saban, Habitat officials and others gathered Thursday on Pine Street to dedicate a new home for Joselyn Hamner, her 5-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter. "It means a lot to us to be... Read more

Meet Joselyn Hamner, the Latest Homeowner of the 18 for 18 Project

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick and Terry Saban, officials of Habitat for Humanity, and members of the local press all were gathered recently for a ceremonious ribbon cutting at the newest house on Pine Street in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. And the newest resident of the house on Pine Street sat quietly in... Read more

