Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Asheville

News 13 Investigates: More than a dozen charged in pandemic fraud in the western district
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Billions in pandemic aid given to ineligible recipients. Across North Carolina, more than a dozen people face federal charges and more than $3.4 million has been seized by federal grand juries. A News 13 investigation uncovers federal charges are now pending in the mountains. News 13... Read more
yet they wont put in any effort to stop the welfare abusers and tax fraud.
Nonprofit receives $300k grant to help close vaccination gap in Latinx community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit will now continue its fight to support the local Latinx community thanks to a grant it just received. A large part of that fight, especially right now, includes getting the community vaccinated. Hola Carolina is now taking steps to expand in Buncombe County,... Read more
Foraging: Taking back the skillset of our ancestors
Forage wild plants, mushrooms, and more with "No Taste Like Home!" This southern Appalachian experience is unlike anything you've tried before. Read more
Dozens attend Buncombe school board meeting, object to mask policy
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A positive COVID-19 case at a Buncombe County elementary school prompted a mass-quarantine recommendation. According to the Buncombe County School District, about 70 people identified as being in close contact with an infected individual at Haw Creek Elementary are being asked to quarantine. The news came... Read more
i like how the you must wear a mask crowd is the fastest to remove it to talk. the leader of the wear a mask isnt wearing a mask.