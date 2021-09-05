CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Asheville

Posted by 
Asheville News Watch
Asheville News Watch
 4 days ago

(ASHEVILLE, NC) Life in Asheville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Asheville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Asheville / wlos.com

News 13 Investigates: More than a dozen charged in pandemic fraud in the western district

News 13 Investigates: More than a dozen charged in pandemic fraud in the western district

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Billions in pandemic aid given to ineligible recipients. Across North Carolina, more than a dozen people face federal charges and more than $3.4 million has been seized by federal grand juries. A News 13 investigation uncovers federal charges are now pending in the mountains. News 13... Read more

Comments
avatar

yet they wont put in any effort to stop the welfare abusers and tax fraud.

4 likes 2 replies

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Asheville / my40.tv

Nonprofit receives $300k grant to help close vaccination gap in Latinx community

Nonprofit receives $300k grant to help close vaccination gap in Latinx community

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit will now continue its fight to support the local Latinx community thanks to a grant it just received. A large part of that fight, especially right now, includes getting the community vaccinated. Hola Carolina is now taking steps to expand in Buncombe County,... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Asheville / abc11.com

Foraging: Taking back the skillset of our ancestors

Foraging: Taking back the skillset of our ancestors

Forage wild plants, mushrooms, and more with "No Taste Like Home!" This southern Appalachian experience is unlike anything you've tried before. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Asheville / my40.tv

Dozens attend Buncombe school board meeting, object to mask policy

Dozens attend Buncombe school board meeting, object to mask policy

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A positive COVID-19 case at a Buncombe County elementary school prompted a mass-quarantine recommendation. According to the Buncombe County School District, about 70 people identified as being in close contact with an infected individual at Haw Creek Elementary are being asked to quarantine. The news came... Read more

Comments
avatar

i like how the you must wear a mask crowd is the fastest to remove it to talk. the leader of the wear a mask isnt wearing a mask.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Asheville News Watch

Asheville News Watch

Asheville, NC
91
Followers
216
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Asheville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy