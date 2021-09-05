CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Lifestyle wrap: Provo

Provo Post
Provo Post
 4 days ago

(PROVO, UT) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Provo area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Salt Lake City / ksl.com

Dirty Bird Fried Chxx acquired by investment firm, plans to expand to 30 new locations

Michael McHenry, founder of The McHenry Group and restauranteur behind Dirty Bird Fried Chxx in Provo, wipes down a table where food delivery orders are picked up with a sanitizing wipe at Ginger Street in Salt Lake City on April 3, 2020. The McHenry Group announced Friday that Dirty Bird Hot Chxx had been acquired by Wags Capital with plans to open as many as 30 new locations in the next year or so. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — The McHenry Group, the progressive restaurant group behind Utah favorite Dirty Bird Fried Chxx, announced Friday that the Nashville-inspired hot chicken company had been acquired by Wags Capital with plans to scale and open as many as 30 new locations in the next year or so. Read more

Utah County / abc4.com

Every Utah county reporting high COVID-19 transmission ahead of Labor Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Labor Day weekend and the unofficial end of summer are upon us. If you’re heading to a picnic or a party this weekend, you may want to grab your mask. Every one of Utah’s 29 counties is reporting a high community transmission of COVID-19, according... Read more

Utah County / fox13now.com

Utah reports 1,635 new COVID cases since yesterday; 6 deaths

The Utah Health Department on Friday reported 1,635 new COVID cases since the day before and six new deaths. Read more

Comments
avatar

stop testing....where else does it start....licking the pavement ..... just asking all of these rocket scientist a simple question

1 like 1 dislike

avatar

STOP IT! Soon by your "numbers" EVERYONE in Utah will have gotten Covid, what will you do then?!?

1 like 1 dislike

Utah County / heraldextra.com

North Utah Valley Animal Shelter to recommend a change in animal euthanasia practices

Following an outcry from residents concerned about how the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter was euthanizing animals, an in-depth study has been completed on the issues and findings were recently released. The catalyst of the study is the shelter’s use of carbon monoxide in gas chambers to euthanize, a process... Read more

With Provo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

