Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Manchester

Concord’s Richard Croak won a pair of gold medals in the 50-meter dash and 100 meters in the men’s 85 year old division at the New Hampshire Senior Games track meet at Livingston Park in Manchester last weekend. JV results. The Bow JV boys’ soccer team came from behind to... Read more
Groshans gets three hits in Fisher Cat loss
Manchester, N.H. – Jordan Groshans produced his fifth three-hit night of the season, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) couldn’t muster enough offense in a 3-1 loss to the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium. After starting his night... Read more
Local roundup: Lebanon football crowns Blue Knights
MANCHESTER — It’s as if they never left. The Lebanon High football team picked up right where it left off pre-COVID on Friday night, routing Manchester West, 60-14, in the NHIAA Division II season opener for both teams. The Raiders (1-0) have won their last 16 regular-season gridiron contests, dating back to a 14-7 loss to Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton on Sept. 28, 2018. Read more
