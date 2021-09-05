Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Spring Hill

(SPRING HILL, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Spring Hill area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is hiring mermaids WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - There is one place in Florida that is famous for its mermaids, and you have a chance to become one. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is hiring underwater performers, also known as mermaids. They announced auditions will be held Saturday, October 2 at 10 a.m. The... Read more

LOCAL PICK

9433 Bearfoot Trail, Spring Hill, FL See the Property Website! https://cvpus.hd.pics/9433-Bearfoot-Trail :: Ross Hardy - Re/Max The Hardy Team - 352-688-3300 Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

COVID-19 may force Alzheimer's Family Organization to shut its doors for good HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Since 1999, the Alzheimer’s Family Organization has been providing education and support to families with loved ones battling Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Dave Gottdiner's wife Jan is battling dementia. These days Dave sees his wife twice a week but it was never always like that. “It’s very... Read more

LATEST NEWS