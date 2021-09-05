CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spring Hill, FL

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Spring Hill

Posted by 
Spring Hill Bulletin
Spring Hill Bulletin
 4 days ago

(SPRING HILL, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Spring Hill area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Weeki Wachee / fox13news.com

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is hiring mermaids

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is hiring mermaids

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - There is one place in Florida that is famous for its mermaids, and you have a chance to become one. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is hiring underwater performers, also known as mermaids. They announced auditions will be held Saturday, October 2 at 10 a.m. The... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Spring Hill / youtube.com

9433 Bearfoot Trail, Spring Hill, FL

9433 Bearfoot Trail, Spring Hill, FL

See the Property Website! https://cvpus.hd.pics/9433-Bearfoot-Trail :: Ross Hardy - Re/Max The Hardy Team - 352-688-3300 Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Hernando County / baynews9.com

COVID-19 may force Alzheimer's Family Organization to shut its doors for good

COVID-19 may force Alzheimer's Family Organization to shut its doors for good

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Since 1999, the Alzheimer’s Family Organization has been providing education and support to families with loved ones battling Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Dave Gottdiner's wife Jan is battling dementia. These days Dave sees his wife twice a week but it was never always like that. “It’s very... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Florida / tampabay.com

Florida COVID deaths remain high as number of new infections starts to drop

Florida COVID deaths remain high as number of new infections starts to drop

The number of new infections may be waning, but Florida still reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths this past week. The state added 129,240 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, the lowest weekly case rate in more than a month, in a state report released Friday. But... Read more

Comments
avatar

We “might” be see the down side of the delta variant but watch out! The Lambda and Mu variants are coming!

3 likes

avatar

all I'm so scared NOT I'm moving to Florida and talk to friends down there and they say don't believe it

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Spring Hill Bulletin

Spring Hill Bulletin

Spring Hill, FL
188
Followers
217
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spring Hill Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Hill, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Spring Hill, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy