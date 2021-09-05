Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Spring Hill
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is hiring mermaids
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - There is one place in Florida that is famous for its mermaids, and you have a chance to become one. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is hiring underwater performers, also known as mermaids. They announced auditions will be held Saturday, October 2 at 10 a.m. The... Read more
9433 Bearfoot Trail, Spring Hill, FL
COVID-19 may force Alzheimer's Family Organization to shut its doors for good
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Since 1999, the Alzheimer’s Family Organization has been providing education and support to families with loved ones battling Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Dave Gottdiner's wife Jan is battling dementia. These days Dave sees his wife twice a week but it was never always like that. “It’s very... Read more
Florida COVID deaths remain high as number of new infections starts to drop
The number of new infections may be waning, but Florida still reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths this past week. The state added 129,240 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, the lowest weekly case rate in more than a month, in a state report released Friday. But... Read more
We “might” be see the down side of the delta variant but watch out! The Lambda and Mu variants are coming!
3 likes
all I'm so scared NOT I'm moving to Florida and talk to friends down there and they say don't believe it