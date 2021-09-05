CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Top Duluth sports news

Posted by 
Duluth Updates
Duluth Updates
 4 days ago

(DULUTH, MN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Duluth area.

Duluth / fox21online.com

St. Scholastica Football’s Season Opener Canceled Due to COVID Protocols

St. Scholastica Football’s Season Opener Canceled Due to COVID Protocols

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica Athletics announced on Friday that the football season opener against Sewanee has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday at Public Schools Stadium. The Saints will now have to wait for their 2021 debut and they’ll do... Read more

Hermantown / fox21online.com

Prep Boys Soccer: Hermantown Tops Proctor, Duluth Denfeld Wins Nail-Biter Over Duluth Marshall

Prep Boys Soccer: Hermantown Tops Proctor, Duluth Denfeld Wins Nail-Biter Over Duluth Marshall

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A three-goal first half would be the difference as the Hermantown boys soccer team knocked off Proctor 3-1 Thursday afternoon at Centricity Stadium. Nathan Hill, Wylee Arro and Dylan Onofreychuk scored for the Hawks, while Zach Schnabel scored the lone goal for the Rails. In other prep... Read more

Duluth / fox21online.com

Freshman Giuliano Villalpando Named Starting Quarterback for CSS Football Team

Freshman Giuliano Villalpando Named Starting Quarterback for CSS Football Team

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica football team will kick-off their 2021 season this weekend. And we found out Thursday who will be under center for that game. Freshman Giuliano Villalpando will be the starting quarterback when the Saints host Sewanee. The Houston, Texas native beat out five other QBs on the roster with an impressive showing during fall camp. Read more

Minnesota / youtube.com

Prep Football: Minnesota high school football kicks off

Prep Football: Minnesota high school football kicks off

upLynk Clip Read more

Duluth Updates

Duluth Updates

Duluth, MN
With Duluth Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

