Top Duluth sports news

St. Scholastica Football’s Season Opener Canceled Due to COVID Protocols DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica Athletics announced on Friday that the football season opener against Sewanee has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday at Public Schools Stadium. The Saints will now have to wait for their 2021 debut and they’ll do... Read more

Prep Boys Soccer: Hermantown Tops Proctor, Duluth Denfeld Wins Nail-Biter Over Duluth Marshall HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A three-goal first half would be the difference as the Hermantown boys soccer team knocked off Proctor 3-1 Thursday afternoon at Centricity Stadium. Nathan Hill, Wylee Arro and Dylan Onofreychuk scored for the Hawks, while Zach Schnabel scored the lone goal for the Rails. In other prep... Read more

Freshman Giuliano Villalpando Named Starting Quarterback for CSS Football Team DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica football team will kick-off their 2021 season this weekend. And we found out Thursday who will be under center for that game. Freshman Giuliano Villalpando will be the starting quarterback when the Saints host Sewanee. The Houston, Texas native beat out five other QBs on the roster with an impressive showing during fall camp. Read more

